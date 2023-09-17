Climate change spurs evolutionary “shapeshift” among animals

Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the heat. A groundbreaking study published in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution reveals that animals across the globe are undergoing significant evolutionary changes to cope with our warming planet.

Co-author Sara Ryding, a renowned bird researcher from Deakin University in Australia, emphasized, “The climate change that we have created is heaping a whole lot of pressure on them, and while some species will adapt, others will not.”

Climate change pressures animals?

This remarkable phenomenon is closely tied to a biological theory known as “Allen’s rule,” which posits that animals in warmer climates tend to develop longer limbs and appendages compared to their counterparts in cooler regions. This adaptation allows them to efficiently shed excess body heat, thus ensuring their survival.

As our planet’s temperature continues to rise due to climate change, creatures are evolving with larger ears, beaks, and legs, all aimed at aiding in the dissipation of surplus heat.

Sara Ryding explained, “Climate change is a complex phenomenon with many facets, making it challenging to pinpoint a singular cause for these shapeshifting adaptations.”

Birds, in particular, have been extensively affected by this evolutionary shift. Several species of Australian parrots have seen their beak sizes increase by percentages ranging from 4% to 10% since 1871. In North America, researchers have discovered a correlation between temperature fluctuations and bill size in dark-eyed juncos.

However, it’s not only avian creatures that are experiencing these changes. Scientists have also observed an increase in tail length among wood mice and masked shrews.

Animals shapeshift to survive

Ryding concludes, “Shapeshifting does not mean that animals are coping with climate change and that all is fine. It just means they are evolving to survive it. We’re not sure what the other ecological consequences of these changes are, or indeed if all species are capable of changing and surviving in this rapidly shifting world.”

