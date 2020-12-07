China Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500 million funding boost

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker gets $500 million funding boost

chinese-covid-19-vaccine-maker-gets-$500-million-funding-boost

Author

AFP

Date

Category

ChinaFeatured NewshealthInternationalvaccineVirus
- Advertisement -

Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech has secured half a billion dollars in extra funding to produce its Covid-19 vaccine, it said Monday, as the country races to roll out a jab for general use.

Beijing has largely brought the virus under control, with only 281 active cases still receiving treatment, according to official figures.

But it has promised to make its vaccines available as a “global public good” as it seeks to counter global criticism for its early handling of the pandemic.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, a Hong Kong-listed medical research firm, said on Monday that it will invest $515 million for the development and production of CoronaVac, one of Sinovac’s most advanced vaccine candidates.

- Advertisement -

Sinovac — one of China’s leading vaccine producers — said the funding will be used for the “further development, capacity expansion and manufacturing” of CoronaVac.

It added it hoped to be able to manufacture 600 million doses by the end of the year.

Sino Biopharmaceutical will receive a 15 percent share in a Sinovac subsidiary, Sinovac Life Sciences, under the agreement.

Although regulators have yet to approve China’s vaccines for mass distribution, the country has approved some advanced candidates for emergency use. Since July a range of people from state employees to international students have been given jabs.

CoronaVac is being tested in multiple countries including Brazil, where final-stage clinical trials for the jab have restarted after hitting a setback in November when a volunteer experienced an “adverse incident.”

The vaccine “has reached critical milestones in clinical trials in Asia and Latin America,” Sinovac CEO Yin Weidong said in the statement.

The company earlier said almost all its employees and their families have voluntarily taken the vaccine.

Sinopharm, another Chinese vaccine maker, said in November that nearly a million people have already taken its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Last week Britain became the first Western country to approve a vaccine for general use, piling pressure on other countries to follow suit swiftly.

© Agence France-Presse

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Opinion

HDB: From the proven Cheong Koon Hean to yet another helicoptered SAF general, Tan Meng Dui

Whatever peeves some Singaporeans may have with the People’s Action Party, all should acknowledge unreservedly its achievement in one area – public housing. Specifically what the Housing and Development Board has done over the years in giving the vast majority of...
View Post
Featured News

Singapore pledges US$5 million to help poorer nations access Covid-19 vaccines

Singapore -- The republic has pledged to contribute US$5 million (S$6.7 million) to the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Advance Market Commitment (AMC) mechanism on Friday (Dec 4) to help support low- and middle-income nations get access to coronavirus vaccines. The COVAX...
View Post
Featured News

Pritam Singh, Leon Perera meet Google representatives on job opportunities for Singaporeans

Singapore -- Workers' Party (WP) leader Pritam Singh announced on Friday (Dec 4) that he met Google representatives last month and discussed how the tech giant supports job opportunities for locals in Singapore. Google Asia-Pacific's Government Affairs and Public Policy team told...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet