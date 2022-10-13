Chelsea beat 10-man Milan team to top Champions League Group E

Pioli’s side is only two points away from the qualification places and a trip to Dinamo Zagreb and a visit to Salzburg will decide their fate in the competition.

“I don’t think there’s any question that I will need to motivate my players,” said Pioli afterwards.

“We’ll have to prepare as best as possible for the match in Zagreb and I’ll do my best to do that.”

– Tomori fury –

An already scrappy, bad-tempered affair exploded when referee Daniel Siebert dismissed Tomori and gave a penalty to Chelsea after the England defender pulled back Mount who Reece James had brilliantly put through.

Tomori could barely believe his eyes when he was sent off and both Mount and Olivier Giroud were booked in the shoving that followed, amid deafening jeers from the home supporters.

With an angry cacophony vibrating around the San Siro Jorginho opened the scoring three minutes later, further irritating Italy fans after his spot-kick misses costing their national team qualified for the upcoming World Cup.

Giroud nearly levelled against his old club with a header that whistled just past the post in the 27th minute, but Aubameyang soon made sure Chelsea had an iron grip on the match.

Mount was again involved as he played through both Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling, but it was the Gabon striker who got their first and calmly finished at Ciprian Tatarusanu’s near post.

The Blues’ second, Aubameyang’s third in as many matches, completely took the wind out of Milan’s sails but to their credit, they did try to force the issue in the second half, pushed on by their magnificent home support.

Sergino Dest could have pulled one back for the hosts on the hour mark, but he slashed an awful effort into the stands when Rafael Leao shot down the left flank and sent over an inviting cross with which the American should have done better.

From there, Chelsea was content to keep the ball and take the sting out of a match which had long since been decided.