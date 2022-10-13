man-utd’s-“one-trick-pony”-antony-santos-showing-his-fury

- Advertisement -

Antony Santos who is only 22 years old from Brazil recently joined Manchester United this Premier League season. He is currently one of the most important wingers that Man Utd has due to his scoring in all three of his first Premier League matches.

According to a Manchester United fan club on Facebook, the Brazilian player was labelled as a “one-trick pony.” However, they were praising his ability to score multiple times as a winger, especially when the club is allegedly not performing at its optimum under Ten Hag’s directions.

Comments about Antony Santos

A netizen commented that “if his trick is scoring, he’s a damn fine pony.” Others have complimented Erik Ten Hag’s good eye for scouting impressive players. Regardless of Manchester United’s recent losses, it is a given fact that this is true.

More comments stated, “let the pundits call him a one trick pony, but his passion is second to none.” United fans are hoping that Santos would give a fourth score for the team in their upcoming match against Castle soon.

Amazing! Already making history and living the dream here! Thanks, team, for allowing and supporting me to achieve that.. and I can promise you that we are just beginning! Let’s go for more!! #RedDevils #MUFC @ManUtd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KVE8ioMX5M — Antony Santos (@antony00) October 9, 2022



Many are taken aback by the comment that was given to Santos lately, and United fans are retaliating against it. On Twitter, Santos received numerous compliments and the quote “money well spent.” He posted a tweet thanking his supporters for giving him the courage and strength to play for United.

He loves this team so much mannn — ONYEZE🤴🏽™ (@igbotically) October 9, 2022

The replies consisted of fans stating that Santos is finally “home” with Manchester United. He openly shows to the world that he is glad to be in the team, as his career will definitely flourish more in the United.

Origins of the “one-trick pony” remark

Paul Scholes didn’t hold back on Antony 😬 pic.twitter.com/JmeEMbJWrI — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 7, 2022

A Twitter post showed Paul Scholes’ full statement against Santos stating “He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony. He is always cutting inside and either passing back to the full back or having a shot.’

To make matters worse, Paul Scholes continued with the remark against Santos through his Instagram stories, which have since expired. Luckily, we had taken a screenshot of it. In the Insta-Story, a possible fan named Liam Matthews posted a picture of Santos with the one trick pony caption and Scholes reposted it saying “whoops.”

This of course triggered the whole Manchester United community, jabbing at the former United player for his criticism of the player that might potentially save the team. Fans remarked sarcastically against Scholes’ as stated earlier in this article.

Backlash against Scholes

This was 100% for Paul Scholes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uq0RpgPZvP — Paul, Manc Bald and Bred (@MufcWonItAll) October 9, 2022

A picture surfaced yesterday of Santos placing his finger on his nose in a photograph. Fans on Twitter remarked that this is Santos’ way of getting back at Scholes. “Scholes is too much of a hater, and I reckon it comes from envy, as he is an old geezer now.” The comments against Scholes are brutal.

While sending backlash towards Scholes, comments that defended Santos stated that he is only 22 years old, and has a long way to go. However, at only 22 he is able to do what many are not able to do, and he would need time to further polish his skills.

That’s a fact. They talk too much and don’t make alot of sense — Inem Joshua (@iam_nemboy) October 7, 2022

“Our legends who are the pundits are the biggest problem.” This is the common view point for most United fans. Further comments about Scholes is that he did not make a lot of sense in his criticisms and claimed that he is “racist” as similar to other older United players who seem to dislike foreign players in the club.

