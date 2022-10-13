Synd Sportsry Man Utd’s “one trick pony” Antony Santos showing his fury

Man Utd’s “one trick pony” Antony Santos showing his fury

man-utd’s-“one-trick-pony”-antony-santos-showing-his-fury

A Twitter post showed Paul Scholes’ full statement against Santos stating “He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony. He is always cutting inside and either passing back to the full back or having a shot.’

By Asir Husain
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Antony Santos who is only 22 years old from Brazil recently joined Manchester United this Premier League season. He is currently one of the most important wingers that Man Utd has due to his scoring in all three of his first Premier League matches.

According to a Manchester United fan club on Facebook, the Brazilian player was labelled as a “one-trick pony.” However, they were praising his ability to score multiple times as a winger, especially when the club is allegedly not performing at its optimum under Ten Hag’s directions.

Comments about Antony Santos 

A netizen commented that “if his trick is scoring, he’s a damn fine pony.” Others have complimented Erik Ten Hag’s good eye for scouting impressive players. Regardless of Manchester United’s recent losses, it is a given fact that this is true.

More comments stated, “let the pundits call him a one trick pony, but his passion is second to none.” United fans are hoping that Santos would give a fourth score for the team in their upcoming match against Castle soon.


Many are taken aback by the comment that was given to Santos lately, and United fans are retaliating against it. On Twitter, Santos received numerous compliments and the quote “money well spent.” He posted a tweet thanking his supporters for giving him the courage and strength to play for United.

The replies consisted of fans stating that Santos is finally “home” with Manchester United. He openly shows to the world that he is glad to be in the team, as his career will definitely flourish more in the United.

Origins of the “one-trick pony” remark 

A Twitter post showed Paul Scholes’ full statement against Santos stating “He seems to be a bit of a one-trick pony. He is always cutting inside and either passing back to the full back or having a shot.’

Image from Instagram

To make matters worse, Paul Scholes continued with the remark against Santos through his Instagram stories, which have since expired. Luckily, we had taken a screenshot of it. In the Insta-Story, a possible fan named Liam Matthews posted a picture of Santos with the one trick pony caption and Scholes reposted it saying “whoops.”

This of course triggered the whole Manchester United community, jabbing at the former United player for his criticism of the player that might potentially save the team. Fans remarked sarcastically against Scholes’ as stated earlier in this article.

Backlash against Scholes 

A picture surfaced yesterday of Santos placing his finger on his nose in a photograph. Fans on Twitter remarked that this is Santos’ way of getting back at Scholes. “Scholes is too much of a hater, and I reckon it comes from envy, as he is an old geezer now.” The comments against Scholes are brutal.

While sending backlash towards Scholes, comments that defended Santos stated that he is only 22 years old, and has a long way to go. However, at only 22 he is able to do what many are not able to do, and he would need time to further polish his skills.

“Our legends who are the pundits are the biggest problem.” This is the common view point for most United fans. Further comments about Scholes is that he did not make a lot of sense in his criticisms and claimed that he is “racist” as similar to other older United players who seem to dislike foreign players in the club.

You can read more social media-related articles about the Premier League here.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Food

Deliveroo Singapore’s in-app donation feature aims to raise $90,000 to help ‘Food from the Heart’s Community Shops’

Deliveroo Singapore, a food delivery service in Singapore that partners with the best restaurants in the business to bring food to people's doorstep, recently launched a new in-app feature that allows their customers to give to the Food from...
Read more
Featured News

‘F&B Workers are Punching Bags of Society… treated ABSOLUTE WORST in Singapore’ — Netizen

In a post on the SingaporeRaw Reddit thread earlier this week, a netizen wrote about how bad employees in the food and beverage industry...
Read more
Sportsry

Man Utd’s “one trick pony” Antony Santos showing his fury

Antony Santos who is only 22 years old from Brazil recently joined Manchester United this Premier League season. He is currently one of the...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen tells Lawrence Wong ‘the real reason’ why fertility rates are dropping and people are not getting married

A netizen addressed Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 11), writing, “Let me tell you the real reason...
Read more
Sportsry

Chelsea beat 10-man Milan team to top Champions League Group E

By Terry DALEY (AFP) Chelsea took a big step towards the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at AC Milan, which...
Read more
Food

Deliveroo Singapore’s in-app donation feature aims to raise $90,000 to help ‘Food from the Heart’s Community Shops’

Deliveroo Singapore, a food delivery service in Singapore that partners with the best restaurants in the business to bring...
Read more
Featured News

‘F&B Workers are Punching Bags of Society… treated ABSOLUTE WORST in Singapore’ — Netizen

In a post on the SingaporeRaw Reddit thread earlier this week, a netizen wrote about how bad employees in...
Read more
Sportsry

Man Utd’s “one trick pony” Antony Santos showing his fury

Antony Santos who is only 22 years old from Brazil recently joined Manchester United this Premier League season. He...
Read more
Featured News

Netizen tells Lawrence Wong ‘the real reason’ why fertility rates are dropping and people are not getting married

A netizen addressed Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 11), writing, “Let me...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore