Chee Soon Juan spreads Deepavali cheer to 50 Indian households in Bukit Batok

leader and team give each family "a little gift to make the Festival of Lights just that little bit brighter"

Photos: Chee Soon Juan FB

Jewel Stolarchuk

Singapore — Opposition () leader has been walking the ground in recent days to spread Deepavali cheer to Indian households in Bukit Batok SMC.

Dr Chee and his team visited 50 households and gave each family a gift, as part of his outreach in the constituency during the Deepavali festival this week.

He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (Nov 14):

“To help celebrate Deepavali, we visited 50 BB families over the last couple of nights. With Covid making getting together difficult, we thought we’d give everyone a little gift to make the Festival of Lights just that little bit brighter.

“May the occasion fill your home with joy, and may the coming year bring peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Deepavali, everyone!”

Theatre artistes R Chandran and Amy J Cheng, who direct a children’s theatre company, were among the residents visited by Dr Chee. Check out the photos from the outreach here.

Dr Chee contested in Bukit Batok SMC in the 2016 by-election and the General Election this year. It was a close fight in the most recent polls, with the veteran opposition politician getting 45.2 per cent of the vote in the SMC. This was his personal best score in his entire political career.

After the polls, Dr Chee said he intended to remain in the SMC and re-contest the ward in the next elections. He also launched a grassroots campaign to help residents and raised funds for the initiative.

He has been walking the ground there regularly and flags municipal matters constituents raise with him. He also operates a dedicated email address, through which residents can directly contact him. /TISG

Actors Neo Swee Lin and Lim Kay Siu continue supporting Chee Soon Juan

