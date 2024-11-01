Home News

CEO’s post comparing Singapore & Dubai goes viral

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: A thread written by a tech innovator comparing Singapore with Dubai earlier this week has gone viral, getting over 14.6 million views.

In an Oct 29 thread on X (formerly Twitter), Alessandro Palombo, the CEO and co-founder of Jur and Unbound Fund, wrote his breakdown of who should choose which of the cities to live in and why, explaining that he has spent four years in Dubai and incorporated two businesses in Singapore.

Mr Palombo called Singapore “The billionaire’s hub (in flip-flops)” while dubbing Dubai “The tax-free oasis (in Lamborghinis).”

Nevertheless, he underlined that these were “Two paths to freedom.”

His bottom line is that both cities are desirable—at least for high-net-worth individuals— perhaps even equally, depending on what one’s goals are.

If a person’s long-term goals are stability, integration, and global access, then Singapore might be better, but if they’re after tax benefits, business ease, and a flashier lifestyle, then Dubai would be a better fit.

See also  Naomi Neo shares her supercar convoy experience, netizen says her life is like ‘Crazy Rich Asian Part 2’

Read also: SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

Mr Palombo noted how both Singapore and Dubai have seen swift economic growth, enjoy high levels of security, low income taxes for the ultra-wealthy, rank well in terms of ease of doing business, and have good banking support.

On the negative side is the climate in both cities, problems with residency or citizenship, and in Singapore’s case, high living costs, including car ownership.

He wrote that if a person values access to Asia’s markets, stability and long-term planning, top-tier banking, education, and healthcare, then Singapore would be hard to beat.

However, if they prioritize zero per cent personal tax, “a free and luxurious lifestyle but less permanent,” and being in the presence of young entrepreneurs, then they would be better off opting for Dubai.

Mr Palombo wrote that while he’d happily relocate back to Dubai, he’s also in Singapore frequently nowadays and “loves it.”

See also  Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 22, 2020

He has since received a number of comments on his thread, with people weighing in based on their experiences with both cities.

One X user wrote that as a woman, she would hesitate to live in Dubai.

Another commenter who claimed to have traveled recently to Singapore wrote that 99 per cent of the Singaporeans they encountered “come across as rude and hostile to outsiders”.

Several pointed out that people really don’t need a car in Singapore, with one adding, “The drivers here are really bad so not driving might really be better.”

“A car in Singapore is a waste of money,” another agreed. /TISG

Read related: 6,500 millionaires expected to leave India this year, with many likely to go to Dubai or Singapore

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

Completed RTS link expected to increase number of Singaporeans relocating to JB

November 1, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

New app offers hope amid rising concern over early-onset dementia among youth

November 1, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Nearly 80% of employers do not support full remote work arrangements

November 1, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Asia Pacific

M’sian military will probe extreme bullying case at military school

November 1, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Relationships

Woman asks, “Is it normal for a relationship to turn stale after 2 years of dating?”

November 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

“No relationship is perfect”—Woman chooses to forgive her boyfriend after discovering he cheated with an ex-colleague

November 1, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

Singapore manufacturers brace for boom; transport engineering sector leads surge of optimism ahead of 2025

November 1, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.