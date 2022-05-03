Asia Malaysia CCTV: 'Ghost cat' scares off thief from robbing woman's house

CCTV: ‘Ghost cat’ scares off thief from robbing woman’s house

Photo: TW video screengrab/@ainaarhn (Twitter)

She was shocked to see an intruder in her house through the CCTV, but it was the shot showing the man becoming terrified of seeing something before fleeing that grabbed her attention the most.

By KMF
When a woman reviewed her closed-circuit video (CCTV), she was shocked to see an intruder in her house. Though the robber managed to snatch her handbag and wallet that were left on a table, it was the shot showing the man becoming terrified of seeing something before fleeing that grabbed attention the most.

The video became viral on Twitter and the woman with the Twitter handle @ainaarhn posted several frames of the video and explained what could have gotten the intruder to be so frightened that he bolted from the house.


The break-in took place in the early hours of April 15 at a property in Kuantan, Pahang in Malaysia. The woman awoke to prepare for her fast but was perplexed when her handbag and wallet were nowhere to be seen on the table.

That’s what prompted her to check her surveillance footage, which revealed a guy entering her home through a window.

The man can be seen snatching her handbag and even doing a “tour” of the residence, according to the woman.

We can see the man peering into the woman’s room, most likely attempting to take a laptop, phone, and an Apple watch that was close to her bed, the woman says to an online news portal, SAYS.

One of the videos shows the man walking around the home in circles as if seeking some items to snatch. When bending over something, he abruptly jumps out of fear and flees.

On Twitter, the lady claimed that he must have been startled when he saw a pair of luminous eyes appear in front of him.

The thief was terrified of her cat.

Cats may not behave like dogs, that is, chase thieves out of your property or scare them from invading your home. Cats are more docile and not always aggressive towards strangers, and that’s probably why they’re called ‘scary cats’.

But in this video, a cat played a big role in getting rid of the intruder… thanks to its spooky glowing eyes in the shadows of darkness…

