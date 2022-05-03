Food rider who groped a woman’s breast can be charged with 10 years in jail, a fine, flogging, or any two of the punishments

- Advertisement -

On April 20, a food rider was charged with using criminal force with the aim to offend the modesty of an Indonesian lady in Penang. The 28-year-old entered the plea in front of Nur Melati Diana Abdul Wahab, a magistrate.

He is accused of committing criminal violence by touching the person’s breasts with the intention of violating the honour of the Indonesian woman. After hearing the allegations against him from Deputy Public Prosecutor Nazri Abdul Rahim, pleaded guilty.

According to the accusation, the complainant was riding a motorbike near the Jalan Bukit Gambir traffic signal towards Sungai Nibong.

This is when the accused, who was also riding a motorcycle and dressed in work clothes, approached from behind and blocked the victim’s ride.

Acting on the information, an officer together with members of the North East District Police Headquarters managed to arrest the accused last Sunday.

For this kind of offence, the accused can be charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code which carries a penalty of up to ten years in jail, a fine, flogging, or any two of the punishments.

After pleading guilty to a charge of outraging a woman’s modesty, a food rider was fined RM4,000 and sentenced to three months in prison by a magistrates’ court in Malaysia.

The accused, a father with a kid under the age of five months and a pregnant wife at the time he committed the atrocious acts, was fortunate to receive a lesser sentence.

The post Food rider’s itchy hands get him punished for groping a woman appeared first on The Independent News.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg