Buenos Aires Marathon Mishap: Ngeno Gets Chased By Dog » Sportsry

Marathon running is a demanding endeavor, requiring a great deal of physical, mental, and emotional endurance. It requires months of preparation as well as a great deal of strength, stamina, and self-discipline.

Imagine, then, that you were poised to win the marathon, but a stray dog got in your way, and you ultimately came in last.

Unfathomable frustration results. But Kimutai Ngeno experienced this at the Buenos Aires Marathon.

Kenyan runner, Ngeno completed his second marathon

On Sunday, September 24, Ngeno completed his second marathon of the year—the Buenos Aires Marathon—and something that no one could have anticipated unexpectedly occurred.

He had been in the lead up until the halfway point, recording a time of 1:03.21. Additionally, he reportedly continued to do so between kilometre 25 and km 38 when a dog suddenly appeared.

The dog chased Ngeno in the race, causing him to lose his concentration. Fortunately, some onlookers stepped in and chased down the dog, according to Sports and Lifestyle Africa.

However, despite returning to the race, Ngeno had ultimately fallen behind his rivals, Cornelius Kibet Kiplagat and Paul Kipngetich Tanui, who clinched gold and silver medals in the race, respectively.

Ngeno could have placed first and claimed the Ksh 1 million cash prize had it not been for the dog.

Samson Cherargei, a senator representing Nandi County, has commented on the marathon mishap that robbed the 29-year-old Kenyan runner of his victory. He criticized CS Ababu of Sports and Athletics Kenya in his X account for doing nothing to bring this matter to the attention of the individuals in charge of the marathon.

“Marathoner Robert kimutai Ngeno was attacked by a dog in Argentina during marathon event last Sunday where he secured third position.

UNFORTUNATELY the incompetent CS Ababu of sports and lethargic Athletics kenya has NOT found it wise to protest and call for investigations by Argentina authorities!.

The athlete was robbed of his dignity and subjected to untold ridicule.

Blessed morning.”

Marathoner Robert kimutai Ngeno was attacked by a dog in Argentina during marathon event last Sunday where he secured third position. UNFORTUNATELY the incompetent CS Ababu of sports and lethargic Athletics kenya has NOT found it wise to protest and call for investigations by… pic.twitter.com/DnR9Td1oP1 — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) September 28, 2023

Read more sports news here.