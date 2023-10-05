How Did Stephen Smith And Malika Andrews Fare After Threats

Malika Andrews, a well-known ESPN anchor, received worrying threats, which prompted her to obtain a restraining order. In addition to Andrews, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim were also the targets of Ahmed Abubakar, a persistent harasser for more than a year. A disturbing trend of harassment inside the ESPN community has been revealed by disturbing events.

Abubakar, a 41-year-old resident of the New Jersey region, is said to have obtained Malika Andrews’ personal phone number over the summer, which resulted in unsettling calls. Serious concerns are also raised by reports of suspicious and unauthorized trips to Qerim’s.

TMZ said; “Andrews claims in court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, that Ahmed Abubakar, a 41-year-old New Jersey resident, is the guy who has made her and some of her colleagues’ lives a living hell for much of the past year,” an article from sportskeeda.com mentioned.

Threats against Malika Andrews

In a harrowing turn of events, ESPN’s Molly Qerim reported an unnerving incident in August 2023, as Ahmed Abubakar appeared uninvited at her home, leading to his subsequent arrest.

Shockingly, Abubakar’s fixation shifted to another ESPN anchor, Malika Andrews, prompting her to file a police report, marking the second such incident involving an ESPN employee in just two months. In response to escalating concerns, Andrews took decisive action, seeking a restraining order to ensure her safety.

Andrews, her fiance, Dave McMenamin, Stephen A. Smith, and Molly Qerim are now covered by a restraining order, potentially bringing an end to an ESPN incident. Meanwhile, Andrews’ career is flourishing. A pioneer, she made history in 2022 when she became the first female presenter of the NBA playoffs, solidifying her place in the annals of sports media.

Due to Abubakar’s activities, Andrews, who is now well-known in America, has to deal with constant internet hatred that has reached a severe level. Her enormous recognition has resulted in this agony, which is affecting both her personal life and the lives of her coworkers.

