SINGAPORE: A video that recently went viral on Reddit showed two S’porean men throwing punches at Siglap Road.

The broad daylight street fight was captured in a 26-second clip, where it featured one man who had no footwear and another man who was shirtless.

Both men appeared totally absorbed in the fight on the side of the road, seemingly oblivious to the risk of slipping on the wet pavement or the dangers of being hit by the oncoming vehicles.

At the start of the clip, the shirtless man appeared to have forced the man without shoes into the road when suddenly he threw a punch at him. The man without shoes then delivered a punch in return.

These ‘boxing-like scenes’ continued for a brief while longer before coming to a halt. Fortunately, no grave injuries were inflicted during the fight.

Redditors: ‘Looks like they not actually fighting’

After watching the video, some S’porean redditors compared the scenes to Mortal Combat and Fight Club.

One redditor said, “Feels like mortal combat live edition.”

While another one commented, “The first rule of Fight Club is: you do not talk about Fight Club.”

Another noted that it didn’t look like a real road rage fight, writing, “Looks like they not actually fighting, they just taking this opportunity to try fighting and having fun, haha look at them taking turn trying out moves.. if it’s a real rage fight they be throwing random punches and try to hurt each other asap”

A redditor also voiced concern for the two men who fought by the side of the road.

“Can they at least not fight there? Later one of them fall right in front of oncoming traffic n kena langgar. Then driver no reason kena punish because of two other idiot’s unrelated problem 😕”

Is public fighting allowed in Singapore?

According to Section 267A of the Penal Code, two people who fight in a public space and disturb the peace are said to have committed an “affray”.

If found guilty, this offense carries a maximum sentence of one year imprisonment, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

One law firm, Amarjit Sidhu Law Corporation, states that even if no one is harmed or injured, the act of fighting in public is still punishable because it “disturbs public peace and may affect the neighborhood’s security and quality of life.”

What should you do?

In these situations, the best course of action is to leave the argument before it escalates into a physical altercation.