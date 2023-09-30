british-minister-braverman-calls-out-crazy-migrant-policies-at-washington-d.c-summit

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman gave a speech on September 26 on immigration policies in Washington.

Vocal in her stand, Braverman who is herself the daughter of immigrants from Mauritius and Kenya said that the huge number of people coming into the country had no right to be there.

“They are gaming our system, pretending to be refugees, pretending to be fleeing persecution to come to the country illegitimately. Seeking asylum and seeking better economic prospects are not the same thing. Nobody entering the UK by boat from France is fleeing imminent peril,” said Braverman in her speech.

Braverman on safe countries

Braverman also said that the vast majority of people had passed through multiple safe countries and in some cases had also resided in safe countries for years so why are they treated as asylum seekers in the first place?

She added that people were simply not speaking up out of fear of being branded racist or illiberal. This despite the fact that illegal immigration had resulted in heightened levels of criminality, especially in relation to drug crime, exploitation and prostitution.

Braverman said that the phrase multiculturalism simply makes it more perilous. “It makes no demands of the incomer to integrate, and so has allowed people to come to our society and live parallel lives in it. If cultural change is too rapid and too big, then what was already there is diluted – eventually it will disappear.

UN policy defines the term “refugee” as one who, “owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion” cannot safely reside in their home country.

The US media has had nothing but praise for her with the New York Post saying “Bravo for Braverman.” She was praised for making the argument for legal, rational and controlled migration in way that is better than any American politician has done so far.

She also called for world leaders to rip up the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which may no longer be relevant to the current situation.

The photo above is from Wikipedia

