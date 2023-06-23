Home News Bright floodlights at Redhill HDB are keeping some residents awake

Bright floodlights at Redhill HDB are keeping some residents awake

Photo: Freepik/jcomp
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: At least one woman has complained about the floodlights installed last month at the gazebo of the car park at Block 88A Redhill Close, claiming that the extremely bright lights have been keeping her awake.

The woman, Ms Sai Ling, spoke to Shin Min Daily News recently, saying that there used to be two floodlights on at night, but after her complaint, only one is turned on.

Nevertheless, the light is on from 7 p.m. onwards, and it lights up her apartment on the sixth floor, which affects her household.

This is also true for Ms Wang, who lives two floors above Ms Sai.

Ms Wang is quoted as saying in Shin Min Daily News that her daughter’s sleep quality has been affected by the bright light since it shines directly into her bedroom.

The problem has gotten so bad that their ninth and tenth-floor neighbours can no longer look out of the windows of their flats due to the glare.

These neighbours have asked why the lights must be kept on at all, as it is a needless waste of energy since the gazebo is often unoccupied.

The Independent Singapore has emailed the Tanjong Pagar Town Council for an update or comment on the matter.

Some netizens commenting on the issue have pointed out the positives, including no theft at night.

Screenshot from Facebook comments / Mothership

“Guess this is to prevent the drivers from banging into it,” another wrote.

Screenshot from Facebook comments / Mothership

A netizen whose flat is affected by the bright lights also chimed in.

Screenshot from Facebook comments / Mothership

“Wow. I would be affected too. Haiz,” another opined.

Screenshot from Facebook comments / Mothership

One commenter suggested appealing to the MP for help.

Screenshot from Facebook comments / Mothership

 

/TISG

