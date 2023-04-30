TikToker says she lives in ‘scariest neighbourhood’ after two men allegedly stalk her & her daughter at Redhill

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video of a man who allegedly stalked a woman and her young daughter went viral, getting almost 200,000 views since it was posted on Friday (Apr 28).

“The most scariest neighborhood to live in,” writes TikTok user schastarzshasha, who lives in Redhill.

She said that she usually takes their daughter to school but on Tuesday morning (Apr 25), he took her on his motorbike while she walked with their younger child.

“I was approached by a male rider asking me whether do I know him and he stays near my blk (block). He said his name was Sathiya. And eh saw me for a long time and knew where we stayed,” the TikTok user added, posting a photo of the rider with his back toward the camera.

But “luckily” her husband came just then and confronted the man.

However, the following day, when she picked up her young daughter, she noticed another man who followed her all the way to the train station, where she bought some drinks.

And while waiting for the drinks, she saw the man “literally looking at me from afar’ who then followed her and her young daughter home.

“After getting my drinks, I noticed he followed us all the way to my blk. Called my husband and he made it home just in time to save me and look for the man in green waiting for us nearby our blk. He went off right after I took the lift.”

She ended her video by writing, “Be safe ladies! Always be wary and aware of your surroundings!”

Commenters on her video encouraged her to report the men to the authorities.

Others taught her to take more precautions.

Some netizens, however, were divided in their opinions regarding Redhill.

