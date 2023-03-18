Man charged with murder after killing his elderly co-tenant in Redhill flat

SINGAPORE: A dispute between co-tenants turned into a grisly murder yesterday (17 Mar) after a man killed his elderly flatmate during a fight.

The suspect, a 59-year-old, was arrested after the police received an alert that a murder had occurred in the suspect’s flat at Block 90, Redhill Close, around 10.50 am. When police arrived at the unit, they found a 61-year-old Chinese man lying motionless on the ground with multiple injuries. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Photos from the scene of the crime are circulating online. One image shows the corridor outside the unit peppered with blood-stained shoe prints, while another picture shows bloody handprints outside the door of the flat.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to the Chinese daily, the murder occurred after a dispute arose between the two co-tenants. One 88-year-old neighbour said that the pair moved to their apartment not too long ago.

The suspect will face the death penalty if he is convicted of murder. Police investigations are ongoing.

