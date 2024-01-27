;
International

Biden sees significant dip in public approval three years down the road

ByGemma Iso

January 27, 2024
biden-sees-significant-dip-in-public-approval-three-years-down-the-road

public approval

In a recent Gallup survey, President Joe Biden was confronted with a significant dip in public approval during his third year in office, marking the lowest average job approval rating of any U.S. president since the challenging days of President Carter. The findings, released on Thursday, revealed that from January 20, 2023, to January 19, 2024, Biden’s average approval rating stood at 39.8 percent, causing concerns within political circles and anxiety within his camp.

 Approval ratings

Biden’s current job approval rating, now at 41 percent, positions him as the president with the least favorable ratings during the third year of his term.

Comparatively, Biden’s third-year performance falls behind that of former President Donald Trump, whose average job approval rating during his third year was 42 percent. This shift in ratings is noteworthy, given that Biden outperformed Trump in his first two years in office, with an average approval rating of 48.9 percent in the first year and 41 percent in the second.

Notably, Biden’s third-year average approval among Democrats is at a record high of 83 percent, while his approval among Republicans is at an all-time low of 5 percent. In contrast, Trump’s third-year average approval among Republicans tied with President George H.W. Bush at 89 percent, second only to Eisenhower’s 91 percent. However, Trump’s approval among Democrats hit a new low at 7 percent.

Crucial indicator for upcoming elections

The Gallup survey analysis underscores a broader trend of increasingly polarized political landscapes, where approval ratings tend to align more closely with party lines. During the average third-year job approval ratings of presidents since President Eisenhower, the party gap was most pronounced during Trump’s third year (82 points) and, now, during Biden’s third year (78 points).

While the political climate remains dynamic, these approval ratings may serve as a crucial indicator for the upcoming elections, shaping the narrative of Biden’s presidency in the eyes of the American public.

Read More News

Georgia: Ready to fight hoaxes and disinformation-Raffensperger

Cover Photo; YouTube

The post Biden sees significant dip in public approval three years down the road appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell as trading began on Wednesday—STI dropped 0.7%

November 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

90% business leaders look for critical thinking skills when they seek to hire new staff

November 13, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the Hood

“Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the House

Chee Hong Tat: Additional 20K COEs will give govt more flexibility to keep its promise to increase COE supply before 2026

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.