Biden closes gap: New poll shows tight race with Trump

April 15, 2024
As the election race heats up, President Joe Biden is working hard to narrow the gap with his major opponent, former President Trump. Recent polls indicate a tightening contest, with Biden’s efforts to gain ground becoming increasingly visible.

However, amidst this political tension, a vocal segment of X users express strong opposition to Biden’s candidacy. Citing concerns over issues such as the illegal immigrant crisis and inflation, these individuals stand firmly against Biden’s policies and leadership approach.

In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, President Joe Biden is narrowing Donald Trump’s early lead. Trump, previously ahead by four points in February, now faces a tight race with Biden, polling at 47 percent among likely voters compared to Biden’s 46 percent. This shift indicates a possible strengthening of Biden’s Democratic base, with Trump experiencing a slight drop in support. 

Despite this, both candidates still face significant disapproval from voters, with Biden’s net favorability rating slightly improving while Trump’s remains steady. The poll, conducted from April 7-11 with 1,059 registered voters, carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 for likely voters.

Biden closing gap with Trump? 

Regardless, social media users are debating among each other about this issue. Some are heavily accusing former President Trump of being an incompetent President. However, there are large segments of the country that still support him. 

There are strong allegations from liberals citing that the former President is also a “traitor.” Some are unclear on this as he has not been the President of the United States over the last four years. 

Why are young voters flocking to Trump, seniors to Biden?

