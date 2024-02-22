President Joe Biden didn’t hold back in calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “a crazy SOB” and poking fun at former President Donald Trump’s comparisons to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Biden on Putin: “Crazy SOB”

The event, primarily focused on environmental concerns, saw Biden taking digs at Putin and Trump while rallying support for his administration’s climate agenda.

“We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden remarked, as reported by a print pool.

He didn’t stop there. Biden scoffed at Trump’s likening of his legal issues to Navalny’s political persecution, calling Trump’s remarks “unhinged.”

“If I stood here 10 to 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be committed,” Biden quipped.

Trump’s campaign quickly retaliated, suggesting Biden should be the one committed. “Crooked Joe Biden is saying the quiet part out loud, he should be committed because of the total failure he has been for this country,” a Trump spokesperson stated.

Are world leaders rooting for Biden?

Biden also revealed private support from other world leaders, who confided in him about rooting for his reelection as they feared the consequences of his opponent winning.

Moving beyond Trump, Biden criticized the broader Republican Party, accusing them of losing their “American moral center.”

Amidst the political banter, Biden praised Rep. Nancy Pelosi as the “best speaker there has ever been,” acknowledging her presence at the event.

Returning to the theme of climate change, Biden shared his connection to environmental issues, tracing it back to his childhood in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where pollution was a daily concern.

“We don’t have to convince people anymore there is climate change,” Biden asserted, expressing optimism about his administration’s environmental agenda.

The fundraiser showcased Biden’s unfiltered rhetoric, blending political jabs with calls for environmental action, setting the tone for his administration’s priorities.

