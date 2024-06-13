International

Biden bounces back, optimism amidst 2024’s polling turmoil

ByGemma Iso

June 13, 2024
biden-bounces-back,-optimism-amidst-2024’s-polling-turmoil

After enduring months of grim polling in the 2024 election race, President Biden bounces back and finally has a glimmer of hope.

Early indicators show a shift in the swing states, where former President Trump previously seemed poised for a decisive victory. Trump’s 34 convictions in his hush-money trial may have started to tilt the scales.

Five national polls conducted after Trump’s conviction show either no change or a slight uptick in Biden’s favour. A recontact survey by The New York Times/Siena College found that the race moved from Trump leading by 3 points to Trump leading by just 1. Although this type of study isn’t fully representative, it’s a notable trend.

Biden bounces back

Interestingly, a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that while most Republicans remain loyal to Trump, 10% of Republicans and 25% of independents are now less likely to vote for him. The Washington Post described the polling shift as “small but evident” towards Biden.

It’s still early days, and the full impact of Trump’s legal woes on the race remains unclear. Most voters seem unchanged by the conviction. Fresh polling from key swing states is still needed to paint a clearer picture. Before the conviction, Biden was trailing Trump by about 5 points in pivotal states like Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada, and by 6 points in North Carolina.

Biden trails Trump by less than 2% in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania—critical battlegrounds where a shift toward Biden could tip the scales. Winning these states along with his strongholds from 2020 would give Biden the crucial 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

Biden’s biggest challenge comes from less-engaged voters, who are currently favouring Trump. However, he holds a lead among reliable, consistent voters, according to The New York TimesNate Cohn. Some of the voters drifting towards Trump include demographics traditionally loyal to Democrats, such as young voters and Black men.

While Biden’s position in the polls is weaker than it was four years ago, there remains a narrow but credible path to victory. His fate may rest on the Midwest “Blue Wall” and the swing states’ response to Trump’s legal issues.

Sources:

2024 polls: Biden gains a hair after Trump conviction

America’s Most Powerful Pollster Has Some Doubts

Small Shift Toward Biden After Trump Verdict

Related Stories:

Biden preferred over Trump while Americans are unhappy with POTUS

Ronna McDaniel admits “Biden won over Trump in 2020″

Putin favors Biden over Trump since he is more predictable

The post Biden bounces back, optimism amidst 2024’s polling turmoil appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
International

Bilahari Kausikan says US-China tensions are not a “new Cold War”

July 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Best man for the job? Who could possibly replace Joe Biden among the Democratic Party candidates

July 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks declined at the start of Wednesday trading—STI dropped by 0.5%

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

Condo security guard throws customer’s bubble tea order on the floor when placed outside guardhouse by delivery rider

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Couple spent S$60K to save their pet dog and had to sell off their HDB flat to pay their debts; Singaporeans express concern

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

DPM Gan Kim Yong calls for upskilling and productivity-led growth as Singapore’s labour force is expected to slow down

September 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.