Asian Games: Hangzhou’s futuristic technology sets mind-blowing benchmark

CHINA: Hangzhou, in its effort to host the biggest sports event in Asia and to make it the first carbon-neutral Asian Games in history, from Sept 23 to Oct 8 as the world watches in awe, the city embraces an ambitious environmental agenda that sets it apart on the global stage.

A TikTok video by a Chinese business coach named Grace went viral when she showed the facilities in Hangzhou, the Asian Games venue for 2023.

Green, Smart, and Economic Asian Games

Energizing Venues with Green Power

With a strong commitment to making the Asian Games environmentally friendly, tech-savvy, cost-effective, and ethical, Hangzhou has ensured that all 65 venues and offices used during the event will be powered by clean, green electricity from March to December this year.

The city secured 621 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of eco-friendly electricity for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, transmitting renewable energy from distant sources through ultra-high voltage (UHV) grids to power the event’s venues.

This is possible through:

PV (Photovoltaic) power projects in the Qaidam Basin, Qinghai province.

PV (Photovoltaic) power projects in Jiayuguan City, Gansu province.

PV (Photovoltaic) power projects in the Loess Plateau, northern China.

Wind power projects in Hami city, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

Distributed PV (Photovoltaic) power projects in Zhejiang Province.

Offshore wind power projects in Zhejiang Province.

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

The State Grid Hangzhou Power Supply Company installed a comprehensive network of charging piles at venues and key areas to promote green travel during the games.

With 102 charging stations and 2,024 charging piles, Hangzhou embraces electric vehicles as a sustainable transportation option. So cars can park and charge at the same time!

Innovative Venue Designs

One of the most iconic is the main venue, also known as the ‘Big Lotus’, with the capacity to hold 80,000 people, covering a floor area of 229,000 square metres. Another is the butterfly-shaped venue for aquatics and indoor sports featuring 210 light tubes that diffuse natural light, offering energy-saving and an environmentally friendly atmosphere.

Green Roofs at Sports Facilities

The Fuyang Water Sports Centre features a 24,000-square-meter green roof with various plant types. These green roofs enhance aesthetics and help in carbon fixation, oxygen release, heat insulation, and stormwater runoff reduction.

Zero-Waste Initiative with ‘Low-Carbon Gifts’

Hangzhou also emphasizes zero-waste initiatives but with a twist. You get what they call ‘low-carbon gifts’.

Eco-Friendly Dining: Dining areas use solar-powered lighting and eco-friendly biodegradable utensils. Cups are made from wheat straw, reflecting Hangzhou's green values.

Conscious Consumption: "Clear your plate" campaigns minimize food waste, while plastic-free shopping and shared bicycles encourage sustainable choices.

Green Mobility: To encourage eco-friendly transportation, shared bicycles are readily available, allowing participants and visitors to explore the city sustainably.

To encourage eco-friendly transportation, shared bicycles are readily available, allowing participants and visitors to explore the city sustainably. Low-Carbon Gifts: In the Village, residents can earn points for green actions like using public transit or walking. These points can be exchanged for “low-carbon gifts,” encouraging eco-friendly practices.

More Tech in the Games Village

The Games Village is not just a place to stay; it provides a tech-driven experience. A sneak peek into this high-tech world:

Virtual Cycling Apparatus: Experience virtual cycling for fun and fitness.

Performing Robotic Dogs: Robotic companions showcasing advanced AI.

Piano-Playing Robot Musicians: Enjoy musical performances by AI-driven pianists.

Autonomous Vehicles: Get around with driverless smart buses and unmanned ice cream vans.

Get around with driverless smart buses and unmanned ice cream vans. Mosquito Eradication Bots: Automated machines keeping the area mosquito-free.

Automated Cleaning Machines: Convenient and efficient cleaning solutions for a pristine Games Village.

Reusable Facilities

If you are worried about wasting all the preparation only to have it demolished after the big event, well, Hangzhou has thought it through. Out of the 56 venues, only 12 are newly constructed. The other 44 used prefabricated and recyclable materials. Take the Squash Court as an example, where glass walls and spectator stands can be easily dismantled and transported as a whole.

Hangzhou, China, is making history with the world’s first carbon-neutral Asian Games, raising global expectations for sustainable sports.

