International

Arizona state speaker Ben Toma in trouble over abortion

ByAsir F

April 22, 2024
arizona-state-speaker-ben-toma-in-trouble-over-abortion

Ben Toma

Arizona state House Speaker Ben Toma (R), a politician who believes abortion is immoral and should be banned, is now facing a reckoning as he tries to navigate the fallout from Arizona’s Supreme Court decision enforcing an 1864 abortion ban.

Since the decision last week, Toma has twice helped block House Democrats’ efforts to repeal the ban on procedural grounds but he is facing pressure from national Republicans, including former President Trump and Kari Lake, who want to see the Civil War-era ban repealed.

This would result in the reinstatement of a 15-week ban passed in 2022.

Toma is running for Congress in a crowded Republican primary and could be punished for his stance by pr0-abortion voters. Last year, Toma defended the 1864 law in an amicus brief to the state Supreme Court.

Reports say the backlash against the territorial ban could upend conservative majorities in the state and hurt Trump’s campaign in the crucial swing state.

Ben Toma on abortion

“Abortion is a very complicated topic. It is ethically and morally complex. I understand that we have deeply held beliefs. And I would ask everyone in this chamber to respect the fact that some of us believe that abortion is the murder of children,” Toma said on the Arizona House floor Wednesday as he voted to block Democrats from bringing the repeal bill to the floor.

Toma maintains there’s no rush to vote on a repeal because no bill can take effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns for the year.

Meanwhile, a rising star among the Democrats, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Sunday that state lawmakers will introduce a bill this week to assist women traveling from Arizona seeking abortion care to get assistance. The “emergency legislation” would allow Arizona abortion providers to become quickly approved to work in California, allowing them to continue their work from the neighboring state.

“It sickens you,” Newsom said of the Arizona law in an MSNBC interview with Jen Psaki on Sunday.

“We now have a ban [that] goes back to 1864 in the state of Arizona, and they’re celebrating — 1864. I thought the Republican Party wanted to put a wrecking ball to the 21st century,” he said. “Now they want to recreate the 19th century.”

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

Read More News

Findings suggest racial discrimination amplifies heart disease vulnerability

The post Arizona state speaker Ben Toma in trouble over abortion appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

Even with S$10K/month income, SG couple with 4yo daughter say they can’t afford to have more kids due to Singapore’s high cost of living

November 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News In the Hood

Singaporeans advise resident not to leave his brand-new bike at HDB void deck bicycle rack… unless he doesn’t want to see it again

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Netizen argues that Deepavali and Diwali are not the same; Deepavali is celebrated one day before Diwali

November 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Which Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) registration method is the fastest way to get you on Malaysian road?

November 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.