Annie Khung appointed as new CFO of Frasers Centrepoint Trust

June 29, 2024
SINGAPORE: Annie Khung Shyang Lee has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) and is set to step into the position officially on August 9. Her appointment follows the resignation of outgoing CFO Audrey Tan, effective August 8, as announced by FCT management on June 7.

Ms Khung brings with her more than twenty years of extensive experience in financial management and reporting, corporate finance, and compliance with SGX listing rules and REIT regulations. Her expertise spans across various critical areas including auditing, consolidation, and taxation, making her a valuable addition to the team.

According to The Edge Singapore, in her new role, Ms Khung will report directly to CEO Richard Ng and will play a pivotal role in supporting the execution of FCT’s strategic initiatives. Her responsibilities will include overseeing the financial performance of the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) among other tasks.

We are delighted to have Annie join Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management (FCAM),” expressed Mr Ng. “With Her extensive experience in finance and auditing, and knowledge of SGX listing rules and REIT compliance, we are confident Annie will add to our strength,” he added.

Mr Ng also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing CFO Audrey Tan, highlighting her role in key milestones such as the acquisition of a 50% stake in the retail mall NEX and FCT’s inclusion in the Straits Times Index earlier this year.

Ms Khung expressed enthusiasm about joining FCAM and reaffirmed her commitment to furthering FCT’s leadership in the Singapore REIT landscape. “FCT holds a solid reputation among Singapore REITs,” she remarked. “I am honoured to have this opportunity to join FCAM and look forward to contributing further to its ongoing success,” she added. /TISG

