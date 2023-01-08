After woman complains online that her estate is ‘always mouldy’ & looks like a haunted house, Sengkang Town Council goes into action

SINGAPORE: Sometimes it pays to complain. A woman who took to social media to air her grievances over the moldy condition in Anchorvale Parkview’s housing blocks, the Sengkang Town Council said repair and redecoration works are on the way.

Ms Jane Wendy, who said the estate is “always moldy” and even compared it to a haunted house in a much-shared Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 5), thanked everyone who shared it.

“My voice have been heard,” she wrote on Saturday morning (Jan 7).

She posted a number of pictures of the exterior of the housing block, as well as one from the neighboring block, which looked at lot better.

Ms Jane described the block this way “A ESTATE JUST MOP LOOK LIKE HAUNTED HOUSE. I NEED MORE VOICE BECOS MY VOICE ARE UNHEARD. TICKET SUBMITTED TO TOWN COUNCIL CLOSED WITHOUT PROPER REASON. “

The aggrieved netizen called the condition “super duper horrible,” adding that even if it had only recently reached the minimum occupation period (MOP) of five years, it “Look like worse than 30 years old building.”

There was mould on the building’s external wall, but when she told the Town Council about this, she was told that the new paint job would be carried out in two years or later.

She added, “My son is asthmatic + chronic hives , ive tried dehumidifier , air purifier which costed 2k , hippo in all cupboard yet he have eyes allergy + nose issues. Exterior i totally cant help it,” which is likely a big reason why she keeps the interiors of her flat mould-free.

The area, otherwise, is perfect, as she describes it as “very cooling, comfortable.”

In another post on Jan 7 (Saturday) she wrote that algae had been removed from one of the exterior walls.

“I finally see some progress , drop off point floor being mop, some area clean. Wall are whiter,” Ms Jane wrote, adding that she had informed Assoc Prof Jamus Lim (The Workers’ Party), who is the MP for Anchorvale.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg