Woman on crutches says PHV drivers “scolded or schooled” her, demanding compensation if she needed to be picked up on 3rd floor

SINGAPORE — A TikTok video from a woman on crutches says she’s had Grab and Gojek drivers charge extra when she asked to be picked up from the third floor of her office. The woman, who goes by @nopenotsyaf on TikTok, explained in a Jan 5 video that she’s on crutches due to a bad injury.

The woman posted a screenshot of a conversation with a Grab driver. In it, the driver asked, “got additional charge cause level 3, ok??” “I’ve never had someone charge me for level 3, why is this a sudden thing,” she answered.

This is not the first time she was “scolded or schooled” by drivers, as well as for them to demand compensation when she asked them to pick her up on the third floor. She added that there were also drivers who told her that if they had known she was on crutches, they would not have accepted her booking.

She sometimes asks Private Hire Vehicles (PHV) to pick her up on the third floor, accessible via its carpark, on rainy days as she does not want to fall and injure herself further. But on days when there’s no rain, she goes down to the first floor to avoid inconveniencing drivers.

The TikToker addressed PHV drivers, reminding them they work in the service industry.

“Is it not your job to provide a good service to your customer aka your passenger? Would it kill you to make the entire ride or experience a little more accessible for people?”

The TikToker then clarified that not all PHV drivers are this way, and “tons” of them have been very helpful to her as she’s been on crutches. But other drivers “make it seem like it’s” her fault that she’s on crutches and that she “shouldn’t even be out in society.”

“Put yourself in that position,” she told them. “If you needed help, wouldn’t you want someone to help you?”

As someone who has been in the service industry since she was 16, she added that those who don’t even want to do the bare minimum should not be in this industry.

“Don’t make your passenger feel like s**t for their disability that they cannot control. Do better please.”

@nopenotsyaf’s video has since been viewed over 173,000 times. In her next TikTok, she says the driver got suspended for 72 hours.

