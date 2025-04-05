The Independent Logo
Menu
After CDL fallout, analysts push for clearer governance in Singapore’s family-run firms

Photo: Facebook/City Developments Limited

Business

After CDL fallout, analysts push for clearer governance in Singapore’s family-run firms

AuthorMary Alavanza|April 18, 2025
facebook [#176] Created with Sketch. whatsapp

SINGAPORE: Property giant City Developments Limited’s (CDL’s) public boardroom dispute between father and son has sparked calls for tighter rules on family-owned businesses. An analyst said regulators should require family-owned companies in Singapore to disclose their governance frameworks to help prevent future succession conflicts.

Balagopal Vissa, a professor of entrepreneurship and family enterprise at INSEAD, said family governance disclosures are a “structured approach to managing family dynamics, wealth, and legacy” and told the Singapore Business Review that such disclosures could supplement the same requirements in the corporate world.

He added that this usually includes creating a family constitution that outlines the family’s vision, mission, values, and policies on how family members take part in the business. He noted that family governance also covers practical processes like family meetings, family councils, succession rules, and ways to handle disputes.

According to Forbes, tensions in CDL’s boardroom reportedly surfaced after the company’s net profit dropped 37% to S$201.3 million. Earlier in February, Singapore real estate billionaire and CDL’s executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng filed court papers against his son, Sherman Kwek, CDL’s group chief executive officer, due to an alleged “attempted coup”.

However, the younger Mr Kwek denied it was an attempt to oust the chairman, saying it was to ensure CDL’s highest standards of governance. Instead, he blamed his father’s long-time adviser, Dr Catherine Wu. However, on March 4, the older Mr Kwek announced Dr Wu’s “irrevocable resignation” from CDL’s hotel arm, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), as an “unpaid independent adviser.”

The dispute caused CDL shares to drop and even prompted the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) to seek clarification from the property giant on how it plans to protect its shareholders amid concerns over the company’s performance.

Although the older Mr Kwek later dropped the lawsuit against his son, the incident led to fresh scrutiny in family-run businesses.

Mr Vissa said making family governance frameworks public could help with appointing independent directors, adding that those with professional, not personal, ties to the family are better suited to step in during conflicts.

Ellyn Tan, licensed insolvency practitioner and a partner at Forvis Mazars, said that family companies’ independent directors should have strong mediation skills. She said they should also know when to bring in outsiders when needed.

Ms Tan said succession planning is often “clouded” by personal preferences and bias. She noted that third-party professionals, who bring a more objective view, often use a method called “visioning”. It allows family members to share their goals and expectations, helping different generations align their direction for the business.

As family businesses grow, managing them becomes more complex. Mr Vissa said that at some point, companies should think about hiring professional managers. Meanwhile, if the family prefers to maintain management, he suggested asking tough questions, such as how family CEOs are evaluated, what criteria are used for promoting family executives, and how to ensure achievements are genuine, not fabricated.

Ms Tan said the days of passing the business by birthright are over, and succession now needs to be based on merit.

“Perhaps this is the right time for business families to think more broadly about succession,” Mr Vissa added.

Mr Vissa said that while passing on the business is common, long-term success requires a renewed entrepreneurial spirit. He said, “Rekindling the founder mindset in the next generation is perhaps important; in today’s world, it is also much more feasible.” /TISG

TAGS
CDLFamily governanceFamily governance disclosures

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

CapitaLand Investment to launch first retail REIT in China’s SSE with RMB2.8B of assets
Business-April 18, 2025
Singapore’s dining scene crumbles as soaring costs and tight wallets force eateries to shut their doors
Business-April 16, 2025
Knight Frank warns F&B business boom is starting to do more harm than good amid store openings outpacing closures
Business-April 15, 2025
Kwek Leng Beng and son Sherman Kwek receive lower pay for FY2024 after CDL’s boardroom dispute
Business-April 15, 2025
Marina Bay Sands hits record S$2.7B in earnings after targeting luxury travellers post-pandemic
Business-April 15, 2025
Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng to step down as HPL managing director on April 29 to devote more time to cancer treatment
Business-April 14, 2025
Singapore tops Asia in private wealth, ranked 4th globally
Business-April 11, 2025
Is Singapore’s investor dominance fading? Eight APAC rivals surge into the top 25
Business|Singapore News-April 10, 2025
39% of Singapore sellers use AI in their business, but cost and time hurdles remain
Business-April 10, 2025
Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus
Business-April 7, 2025
Chinese company’s ‘unhappy leave’ draws mixed reactions from netizens; one says it’s just a way of ‘protecting their loss margin’
Business-April 6, 2025
OCBC to add up to 30 relationship managers in Greater China team as Hong Kong’s wealthy turn to Singapore banks for asset parking
Business-April 5, 2025