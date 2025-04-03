The Independent Logo
Menu
SG News
Kwek Leng Beng and son Sherman Kwek receive lower pay for FY2024 after CDL&#8217;s boardroom dispute

Photo: CDL

Business

Kwek Leng Beng and son Sherman Kwek receive lower pay for FY2024 after CDL’s boardroom dispute

Author AvatarMary Alavanza
|April 15, 2025

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) executive chairman Kwek Leng Beng received 13.6% less in remuneration for 2024, taking home S$5.97 million, down from S$6.91 million a year earlier. The 84-year-old executive chairman’s pay cut followed CDL’s boardroom dispute in late February, which affected the property giant’s performance and share price, The Straits Times reported, citing the firm’s annual report released on April 8.

His son, CDL group chief executive Sherman Kwek, also took a 15.4% pay cut, receiving S$2.97 million in 2024 down from S$3.52 million the previous year. He also chose to forgo a S$1.35 million long-term incentive grant for FY2023, according to The Business Times.

The cuts came during a sharp decline in CDL’s overall performance. The property giant’s net profit fell 36.6% year-on-year (YoY) to S$201.3 million, while revenue dropped by 33.8% to S$3.3 billion.

In late February, the older Mr Kwek filed a lawsuit against his son, along with a group of directors, for an alleged “attempted coup” by appointing two new directors without proper vetting by the nomination committee. The younger Mr Kwek denied it was an attempt to oust his father, saying it was to ensure CDL has the highest standards of governance.

The younger Mr Kwek pointed to his father being influenced by longtime adviser Dr Catherine Wu. However, on March 4, the older Mr Kwek announced Dr Wu’s “irrevocable resignation” as an “unpaid independent adviser” to CDL’s hotel arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C).

The boardroom dispute between father and son led CDL shares to drop and even prompted the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) (SIAS) to seek clarification from CDL on how the company plans to protect shareholder value amid concerns over the company’s performance.

On March 13, the older Mr Kwek announced he would drop his lawsuit against his son, which caused CDL’s stock to climb before it later eased. After settling its boardroom dispute, on March 16, the younger Mr Kwek announced it would provide shareholders with a proper account, noting it is the company’s responsibility.

However, the father and son’s feud has already done damage. VnExpress International reported that CDL’s stock declined by 12% this year, and on April 8, the stock had sunk to a 16-year low at S$4.48. CDL is also no longer Singapore’s most valuable listed property company.

In Forbes’ latest World’s Billionaire List, the older Mr Kwek ranks the tenth richest in the city-state with US$3.7 billion (S$4.87 billion) in net worth. /TISG 

Read also: Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus

TAGS
City Developments LimitedKwek Leng BengSherman Kwek

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Marina Bay Sands hits record S$2.7B in earnings after targeting luxury travellers post-pandemic
Business-April 15, 2025
Property tycoon and hotelier Ong Beng Seng to step down as HPL managing director on April 29 to devote more time to cancer treatment
Business-April 14, 2025
Singapore tops Asia in private wealth, ranked 4th globally
Business-April 11, 2025
Is Singapore’s investor dominance fading? Eight APAC rivals surge into the top 25
Business|Singapore News-April 10, 2025
39% of Singapore sellers use AI in their business, but cost and time hurdles remain
Business-April 10, 2025
Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus
Business-April 7, 2025
Chinese company’s ‘unhappy leave’ draws mixed reactions from netizens; one says it’s just a way of ‘protecting their loss margin’
Business-April 6, 2025
OCBC to add up to 30 relationship managers in Greater China team as Hong Kong’s wealthy turn to Singapore banks for asset parking
Business-April 5, 2025
Singapore retailers disrupt Thailand & Malaysia markets, ditch costly stores for Shopee & Lazada boom
Business-April 4, 2025
Gender disparity stifles women’s progress in STEM careers: Survey
Business|Jobs-April 4, 2025
SG firms Golden Agri-Resources, Musim Mas, and Yanlord Land make it to 2025 Global 500 Family Business Index list
Business-April 3, 2025
Sembcorp CEO’s pay drops 10.89% despite company’s S$1B-plus net profit; 23 cents dividend announced in company’s ‘new normal’
Business-April 3, 2025