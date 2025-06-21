Jamaican top athletes to switch allegiance to Turkey, a long-term strategy in the making

- Advertisement -

Turkey has been attracting Jamaican athletes as part of the Turkish Athletics Federation’s transition to a long-term, quiet approach to naturalizing athletes who have the potential to become world medalists in international events.

Recently, Jaydon Hibbert, known for his world-record-holding triple jump, has become the third top Jamaican athlete who officially confirmed his allegiance to Turkey. Previously, Olympic throwers Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell changed their allegiance as well.

In an interview conducted by TVJ’s Kayon Raynor, Onder Ozbilen, a senior consultant with Turkey’s Sports Ministry, confirmed that several athletes have been contacted as part of their strategy. He admitted: “Yes, we are in discussions… Our aim is to elevate our competitive profile on the global stage, and we have long admired Jamaica’s athletic talent.”

Athletes who have now changed their allegiance

Olympic discus champion Roje Stona, who made history as Jamaica’s first-ever Olympic gold medallist in a throwing event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, together with Rajindra Campbell, who also won bronze in the men’s shot put, have just finalized their agreements to represent Turkey. Both of these athletes will also receive financial rewards, including a US$500,000 (S$675,000) signing bonus, monthly stipends, and six-figure bonuses for podium finishes.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, Hibbert, who made his name known as he holds the World U20 record in the triple jump and secured gold at the 2023 NCAA Championships, will not be able to represent Jamaica for the next three years due to his switch. Due to this, he won’t be able to compete in major international competitions, such as this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

According to World Athletics regulations, athletes who change their national allegiance must have a mandatory three-year waiting period, unless waived by both countries involved and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Another Jamaican athlete, Wayne Pinnock, is also being targeted by Turkey; however, the switch has yet to be finalized. Pinnock is an Olympic and World Championship silver medallist.

This action is part of an aggressive recruitment effort by Turkey’s Sports Ministry to strengthen its medal prospects for the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

- Advertisement -

In 2015, sprinter Jak Ali Harvey, who was then known as Jacques Harvey, changed allegiance back then as well.

Jamaica has a history of high-profile athletes changing their national allegiance. Other athletes who did the same were sprint legend Merlene Ottey, who switched to represent Slovenia in 2002, Shericka Williams, Brandon Simpson, Andrew Fisher, and Kemarly Brown, who moved to Bahrain.