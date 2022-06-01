A five-year-old child witnessed the gruesome murder of her Indonesian mother in Sarawak

- Advertisement -

Many countries were still celebrating Mother’s Day during the last weekend of the month, but this child of five had to watch the gruesome murder of her mom in Sarawak. On Sunday, the girl was in her rented apartment when her Indonesian mother was slain (May 29).

Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad of the Padawan OCPD stated to the local media that the case is being investigated, but urged the public to provide any information they may have on the murder case. “Anyone who has information on the case is advised to pass it to the nearest police station,” he said to a local news portal.

The woman is thought to be from West Kalimantan and was residing with her daughter in a rented room. According to a source, the toddler fled down the street weeping from the leased room to a coffee shop.

The coffee shop owner was unaware of what had transpired and was concerned for her safety, so he took her to her mother. He was taken aback when he saw the woman lying dead in a pool of blood.

It is believed that the suspect slit the victim’s throat with a sharp weapon after a fight broke out. The victim died at the scene, while her daughter suffered minor injuries to the hand, the police said.

The police also said the large wound on the victim’s neck could have been made with a sharp weapon.

The victim, 35, worked at an entertainment outlet and lived in an apartment unit with her daughter.

There was no trace of a break-in at the scene. However, it could be a robbery, as some of the deceased’s belongings were found missing.

The Sarawak Contingent Police Headquarters Forensics Unit is investigating the situation, with help from a forensics team from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The case has been reported to the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in this city.

The post A five-year-old kid witnessed the gruesome murder of her mom appeared first on The Independent News.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg