International US health worker has serious allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine

US health worker has serious allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine

us-health-worker-has-serious-allergic-reaction-to-pfizer-vaccine

Author

AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

A health worker in Alaska suffered a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine and is now hospitalized but stable, a report said Wednesday.

The New York Times reported the person received their shot on Tuesday, and Pfizer confirmed it was working with local authorities to investigate the incident.

Two health workers in Britain had similar allergic reactions, causing the government there to tell people to avoid getting the shot if they had a history of severe allergies.

The US regulator issued an emergency approval with the warning that people who had known allergies to ingredients inside the vaccine should avoid it.

- Advertisement -

“We don’t yet have all the details of the report from Alaska about a potential serious allergic reactions but are actively working with local health authorities to assess,” a Pfizer spokesperson said.

“We will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labeling language if needed.”

Volunteers for Pfizer’s clinical trial of 44,000 people were excluded if they had a history of allergic reactions to vaccines or components of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Overall, the trial found no serious safety issues, but regulators and the company are continuing to monitor for adverse events after vaccination.

The US is vaccinating some three million people this week with the vaccine, and hopes to reach a total of 20 million people this month if another vaccine, developed by Moderna, is approved.

© Agence France-Presse

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

New MARUAH forum to discuss “disempowering effect” of Public Order Act

Local human rights NGO Maruah is organising a forum to discuss the impact of the Public Order Act in Singapore. The forum will take place on Sunday (20 Dec) at 2.30pm, through online video conferencing platform Google Meet. The Public Order Act...
View Post
Featured News

WP organises webinar for families with special needs children covering legal issues

The Workers' Party (WP) is organising a webinar for families with special needs children. The seminar will cover important legal issues like Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA), deputyship, wills and estate planning. An LPA is a legal document that allows an individual...
View Post
Featured News

Photo of Dee Kosh serving Community Work Order goes viral online

A photo of local YouTuber Dee Kosh serving what appears to be a Community Work Order (CWO) is going viral online, after it was published on several Instagram pages on Sunday afternoon (13 Dec). In the photo, which was allegedly taken outside...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet