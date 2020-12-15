Indonesia Elon Musk invited to build SpaceX rocket launch site in Indonesia

Elon Musk invited to build SpaceX rocket launch site in Indonesia

Jakarta points out the benefits of a location next to the equator

indonesia-wants-to-lure-spacex-to-build-rocket-launch-site

Author

AFP

Date

Category

IndonesiaInternationalrocketsspacex
- Advertisement -

Jakarta — Indonesia has invited Tesla boss Elon Musk to build a launch site for his SpaceX  rockets in the country, pointing out the benefits of a location next to the equator, officials said.

“Indonesia has several areas located near to the equator,” Mr Jodi Mahardi, spokesman of the Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Ministry, said on Monday (Dec 14).

“The cost of a SpaceX rocket launch will be lower because its satellite will not need any manoeuvring to adjust its orbit to the equator,” he added.

President Joko Widodo officially extended the invitation to one of the world’s richest men in a telephone conversation on Friday (Dec 11).

- Advertisement -

Indonesia’s space agency announced last year a plan to build its first spaceport on the island of Biak, off the northern coast of the island of New Guinea, and has been in talks with foreign partners.

SpaceX last week launched a prototype Starship rocket from Texas which it hopes will be used for Mars missions. The rocket crashed on landing but Mr Musk was upbeat, saying they got all the data they needed from the experimental flight.

Mr Musk and Mr Widodo, along with Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, also discussed investment opportunities for Tesla in Indonesia, according to a press statement.

The pioneering electric car company is reportedly eyeing Indonesia’s large nickel reserves, a key component for its batteries.

“Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo by planning to send his team to Indonesia in January 2021 to explore all the opportunities for this collaboration,” the ministry statement said.

However, Mr Mahardi said no exact date had been confirmed.

© Agence France-Presse

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

90 breast cancer patients may have received “unnecessary treatment”: Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Singapore -- About 90 breast cancer patients may have received "unnecessary treatment" after a test that is used to guide breast cancer treatment produced inaccurate positive test results, according to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on Friday (Dec 11). The error that...
View Post
Featured News

PM Lee to provide Covid-19 updates in nationwide address

Singapore -- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to address the nation on Monday (Dec 14) to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation as the year winds up. Mr Lee, who has delivered several national addresses on how Singapore will tackle...
View Post
Featured News

Lim Tean: Residents should be able to speak with MP without having to pay fee

Singapore -- Opposition Peoples Voice (PV) leader Lim Tean has said that residents have  the right to speak to their Member of Parliament (MP) without having to pay a fee. On Sunday (Dec 13), Mr Lim uploaded a Facebook post touching on...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet