MALAYSIA: Singaporeans often visit Johor Bahru (JB) to shop and tour JB’s city centre. However, touring can sometimes be boring without captivating views.

While the cityscape from the Skyscape in Johor Bahru offers a magnificent view of JB, there are moments when we yearn for the serenity of natural landscapes such as the sea or lush greenery. So, if you’re looking for a change of scenery near the city, here are some scenic spots near JB where you can enjoy nature without straying too far.

1. Danga Bay

Situated along the Straits of Johor in southern Iskandar Malaysia, Danga Bay is one of Johor Bahru’s largest recreational parks. Its expansive theme park, serene beachside, and bustling shopping complexes perfectly blend luxury and charm.

Yet, what truly steals the show is the mesmerising sunset view over the sea, making it a must-visit spot for nature lovers and sunset enthusiasts alike.

To reach Danga Bay, consider hopping on a bus from Singapore. It’s a budget-friendly option and takes about an hour and a half to reach your destination.

2. Desaru Beach

Explore the east of Johor Bahru and discover the beauty of Desaru Beach, featuring a picturesque 25-kilometre shoreline framed by towering casuarinas trees. Perfect for photo ops, visitors can enjoy classic beach activities like swimming, boating, and fishing in the South China Sea.

With amenities like a car park, barbecue pits, and washrooms available, it’s an ideal spot for a relaxing day out. Travelling with friends? Plan a leisurely drive to Desaru Beach, just an hour away from Singapore, for a refreshing seaside escape.

3. Tasik Biru Kangkar Pulai

Tasik Biru Kangkar Pulai is a must-visit destination in Johor. Whether you love to hike or not, visiting the Blue Lake at Kangkar Pulai is a must when visiting scenic spots in Johor. This Blue Lake is a beloved gem cherished by tourists and locals alike.

Travelling from Singapore to Bandar Baru Kangkar Pulai takes almost 2 hours, so plan your trip accordingly. Once you arrive, Tasik Biru Kangkar Pulai offers trails ranging from easy to intermediate difficulty levels, suitable even for first-time hikers.

Expect a rewarding journey after 2-3 hours, depending on the chosen trails. Three hiking routes are available from the starting point, allowing you to explore the surrounding natural beauty and discover hidden treasures along the way.

Heads-up: There are no signboards to guide your way! Embrace the thrill of exploration as you navigate through the picturesque landscape. Remember to bring some water to stay hydrated throughout your trek.

4. Gunung Pulai Recreational Forest

Discover the captivating Gunung Pulai Recreational Forest, just an hour from the Woodlands Checkpoint. If you prefer public transportation, board a bus from JB Sentral towards Kulai Terminal, followed by a short Grab ride to Gunung Pulai.

Once there, non-Malaysians can obtain a hiking permit for RM30 (S$8.99) and parking fees for cars and motorcycles.

The hike offers two trails: the main road and the jungle. The main road trail, suitable for all skill levels, takes about 4 hours round trip and offers stunning viewpoints of the rainforest.

Alternatively, the jungle trail, though shorter at 3.14km each way, presents a medium difficulty level with steep sections and muddy paths, taking approximately 4 hours to complete.

Gunung Pulai offers a rare glimpse into Malaysia’s untouched rainforest. The forest offers towering hardwood trees and native flora like ferns and pitcher plants, but keep an eye out for native wildlife such as civet cats and barking deer.

5. Pulai Waterfall

Yes, it’s the same forest! Venture deeper into Gunung Pulai, and you’ll stumble upon Pulai Falls, a hidden oasis awaiting discovery. Although primarily a water catchment area, adventurous souls flock here for a refreshing swim.

Just a 20-minute walk from the main gate, follow the left path at the first fork road to find your way to the waterfall.

Don’t forget to pack your swimsuit and floaties for the little ones. The pools at the bottom are safe for swimming, with some reaching depths of over 2 meters.

Keep a close eye on your children while enjoying the pristine waters. For those seeking an overnight adventure, a campsite is available at the top of the waterfall.

Alternatively, you can book a homestay in the nearby town of Kulai for a comfortable retreat after a day of exploration.

6. Pulau Kukup National Park

Pulau Kukup National Park was established in 1997 to conserve and protect one of the largest mangrove islands globally. Located in the district of Pontian, Johor, this 647-hectare park boasts unique ecological characteristics and is recognized as a Wetland of International Importance (RAMSAR Site).

Take a boat ride to tour around the mangrove forest, home to 27 mangrove species and unique wildlife like the flat-headed cat and flying foxes. The park also serves as a bird sanctuary, hosting rare species like the milky stork and Chinese egret.

Enjoy the park’s panoramic views from a 5-storey suspension bridge or stroll along the Arboretum.

Also, remember to snap a photo with the largest mangrove in Peninsular Malaysia, Rhizophora mangle, before joining the mangrove conservation effort by planting a mangrove tree.

To get there, drive from Johor Bahru towards Pontian via the Jalan Skudai Highway, then proceed to Kukup. The national park is just an hour’s drive away.

Whether yearning for a beach getaway or itching for adventure, you can explore scenic spots near JB without sacrificing too much travel time. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos