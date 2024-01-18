SINGAPORE: To kickstart 2024, check out the six condo launches in Singapore that offer unique features and amenities for homebuyers.

Here’s a brief rundown to help homebuyers in Singapore navigate through the options, as listed by the Singapore Business Review:

1. Ardor Residence

Developer: Nanshan Group

Location: Haig Road (District 15)

Ardor Residence, a freehold, low-rise gem at 181 Haig Road, stands tall with five stories and 35 units.

Ranging from two to four bedrooms, this development places you amidst shophouses, renowned eateries like 328 Katong Laksa, and shopping havens like Parkway Parade and PLQ Mall.

Educational institutions such as Tanjong Katong Primary School and Haig Girls’ School add to its allure.

Architected by P&T Consultants, Ardor Residence seamlessly blends contemporary design with the local ambience. Its amenities include an infinity pool, landscaped gardens, a fitness centre, and a resident’s lounge, creating a perfect blend of comfort and style.

2. Hillhaven

Developers: Sekisui House and Far East Organization

Location: Hillview Rise (District 23)

Set to be completed in 2027, Hillhaven stands tall with 341 units spread across two towers of 27 and 28 storeys.

The development offers a variety of two to four-bedroom units, with the majority being two-bedders. With prices starting at $1,024 psf per plot ratio (psf ppr), Hillhaven promotes vibrant living with amenities like an exercise lawn, an urban farm, and a bikers’ corner.

Conveniently located near Hillview MRT station, schools like Bukit Panjang Primary School, and essential establishments like Phoenix Medical Group, Hillhaven is a well-connected and community-oriented living space.

3. Lentoria

Developer: Lentor View Pte. Ltd. (TID Residential Pte. Ltd.)

Location: Lentor Hills Road (District 26)

Nestled in the serene Lentor township, Lentoria, a 267-unit development, promises a convenient and efficient living experience.

Set for completion in 2027, prices start at $1,130 psf per plot ratio (ppr) for this 99-year leasehold property. Lentoria’s strategic location near Lentor MRT station and major expressways ensures easy access for residents.

With top-notch condo facilities, including a gym, swimming pools, and a sky terrace, Lentoria aims to offer its residents a diverse range of amenities.

4. Lumina Grand (EC)

Developer: City Developments Limited

Location: Bukit Batok West Ave 5 (District 23)

Singapore’s first Executive Condominium (EC) project for 2024, Lumina Grand, promises a unique living experience.

With 510 units spread across 10 blocks, this 99-year leasehold development offers three to five-bedroom units. Prices range from $1.33m to $2.09m, making it an attractive option for families.

Situated near Tengah New Town and Jurong Lake District, Lumina Grand is surrounded by nature enclaves and is close to schools, malls, and essential amenities.

The e-application is open from 12-22 January, with sales booking starting on 27 January.

5. The Arcady at Boon Keng

Developer: KSH Ultra Unity Pte. Ltd.

Location: Serangoon Road (District 12)

Expected to be completed in 2028, The Arcady at Boon Keng offers a freehold haven with 172 units ranging from one to five-bedroom options. Priced from $1.07m to $6.4m, this development comes packed with recreational facilities, including gardens, playgrounds, and sky terraces.

Strategically located near Boon Keng MRT station, schools, and supermarkets, The Arcady provides a residential environment with easy access to daily necessities and leisure spaces.

6. The Hillshore

Developer: Hillside View Development Pte. Ltd.

Location: Pasir Panjang Road (District 5)

Formerly Gloria Mansion, The Hillshore is a freehold redevelopment set to complete by 2030, offering 59 units in two 5-storey blocks.

Priced from $1.291m, it boasts a convenient location near Haw Par Villa MRT station and various amenities such as West Coast Park and Labrador Nature Reserve.

With education hubs like Fairfield Methodist and Anglo-Chinese School nearby, The Hillshore provides its residents a blend of commercial experiences and educational convenience.

Singapore’s 2024 real estate landscape offers a range of options for homebuyers seeking modern living spaces with diverse amenities and strategic locations. /TISG