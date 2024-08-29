;
Property

5-storey commercial building on New Bridge Road for sale via tender

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: A five-storey commercial building, located at 49 & 53 New Bridge Road, is now up for sale via public tender, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

This prime property, which includes a mezzanine level, offers significant potential for businesses looking to establish themselves near Singapore’s bustling Central Business District (CBD).

The building spans a total land area of 5,471.29 square feet and comprises two freehold plots and two 99-year leasehold plots.

Altogether, the property boasts a gross floor area of 22,677.38 square feet, making it an attractive option for potential investors and companies seeking a substantial commercial space.

Strategically situated on the fringe of the CBD, the building is within proximity to Clarke Quay MRT station, Boat Quay, and Raffles Place.

The area is surrounded by various amenities, including food and beverage establishments, boutique hotels, fitness studios, and other services, enhancing its appeal as a business location.

The property is zoned for commercial use, and foreign companies can purchase it without incurring Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD), making it even more appealing to international investors. The public tender for the property will close on Tuesday, 8 Oct, at 3 pm. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Property

Industry experts expect HDB resale prices to slow in 2025 due to tight supply

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Singapore announces property tax revisions for 2025, leading to lower taxes for most homeowners

December 3, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Barclays warns Singapore may face tougher property curbs amid homebuying frenzy

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Technology

China AI companies race to match OpenAI’s o1

December 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

HIV self-testing kits to be available at pharmacies from next month

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Most firms don’t expect better business conditions despite earning higher revenue

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business & Economy

Proportion of PMETs among Singaporean workforce rose to 63.7% in 2024

December 4, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.