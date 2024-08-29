SINGAPORE: A five-storey commercial building, located at 49 & 53 New Bridge Road, is now up for sale via public tender, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

This prime property, which includes a mezzanine level, offers significant potential for businesses looking to establish themselves near Singapore’s bustling Central Business District (CBD).

The building spans a total land area of 5,471.29 square feet and comprises two freehold plots and two 99-year leasehold plots.

Altogether, the property boasts a gross floor area of 22,677.38 square feet, making it an attractive option for potential investors and companies seeking a substantial commercial space.

Strategically situated on the fringe of the CBD, the building is within proximity to Clarke Quay MRT station, Boat Quay, and Raffles Place.

The area is surrounded by various amenities, including food and beverage establishments, boutique hotels, fitness studios, and other services, enhancing its appeal as a business location.

The property is zoned for commercial use, and foreign companies can purchase it without incurring Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD), making it even more appealing to international investors. The public tender for the property will close on Tuesday, 8 Oct, at 3 pm. /TISG