30-year-old woman hates her mother because she won’t lend her money to buy car, says mum didn’t help with uni fee either

A 30-year-old woman took to social media saying that she hated her mother because the latter did not help her in any way financially.

The woman wrote that she had three children and that she had also planned for her mother to take care of the kids. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that despite her plans, her mother “always complains about how naughty my kids were and my maid was not up to the task. Cut story short my in laws took over the task and there was peace”.

In her post, she added that when she started a new job that required her to have a car, she tried asking her mother. “The COE was at a all time high and I am thinking of borrowing money from her and repay her monthly. But she gave excuses to my hint. I have been giving her allowance since the first month I started working for 20 years”.

The woman added that her mother did not help with her university tuition fees either and she had to take a bank loan. Even for her wedding, she wrote that her mother helped “only minimally”.

“Sometimes we only need some money to tide over. Why is she now helping in any way and care about herself even though she is financially well off with my father’s inheritance even though she is not working”, the woman wrote, asking if she was right to feel angry.

Netizens who commented on the post wrote that the woman was very entitled, as raising her children was her own responsibility.

Here’s what they said:

