3 BTS members tested positive for COVID-19

South Korea — 3 members of the K-pop sensation BTS have been diagnosed with the coronavirus following their return to South Korea from the band’s first pandemic-era US concerts.

Big Hit Music, BTS management confirmed in a statement Saturday (Dec 25) evening on its fan community platform, Weverse, that RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19.

RM, BTS leader and rapper, arrived in Seoul last week (Dec 17) from the United States and has been quarantined since his arrival. Those entering South Korea are currently required to be quarantined for 10 days and submit to PCR tests upon arrival and near the end of the self-isolation period. RM’s first test came back negative, but his second test came back positive, according to Big Hit.

In addition to the statement, the BTS leader and rapper is currently “exhibiting no particular symptoms” and is self-isolated at his home.

Jin returned to Seoul on Dec 6 and underwent quarantine, which included 2 negative PCR tests. Big Hit stated that he developed “flu-like symptoms” in the afternoon and was subjected to PCR testing, which revealed a positive for Covid result. “He is exhibiting mild symptoms, including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home,” it said.

Both members received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in late August and are adhering to Korea’s health authority guidelines. Additionally, neither of them had communicated with any of their bandmates since returning to Korea.

“Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists,” it said.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.”

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that another member, Suga, tested positive for the virus on Friday (Dec 24). Suga has also been fully vaccinated and is currently self-isolated at his home. He was not exhibiting any “special symptoms” at the time his diagnosis was announced.

On another note, Big Hit announced on Twitter that BTS is currently on an extended break for the first time since 2019, following their four sold-out headline shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and their appearance at iHeartRadio’s 2021 Jingle Ball Tour stop in Los Angeles.

There was no official word on when the group would return to work, but their label did confirm that they would be rehearsing for March live shows in Seoul and working on a new album in the near future. /TISG

