14-year-old boy sent to hospital after being hit by car in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he was involved in a car accident in the Toa Payoh neighbourhood yesterday morning (Oct 4).

The police have confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 8.44 am, reporting an accident involving a car and a cyclist along Toa Payoh Lorong 6, going towards Lorong 1.

Photos taken by eyewitnesses were shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page and show that the impact of the crash was so severe that the windshield of the car was cracked and the bonnet of the vehicle was significantly dented. Photos show a person lying in front of the car while a bicycle can be seen lying on the ground, with a white school shoe balanced on one wheel.

Police said the 14-year-old cyclist was conscious and has been sent to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.