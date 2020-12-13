14-year-old boy arrested and charged with murder of his own father

- Advertisement -

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged in court on Friday (11 Dec) with the murder of his own father.

The police received a call for assistance at 10.10 am at the Edelweiss Park condominium, in Flora Road, Loyang. When officers arrived at the residential unit, they found a man lying injured and motionless.

The unconscious 49-year-old man was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s 14-year-old son was arrested at the scene for his suspected involvement in the case. The Singaporean teenager has been remanded for psychiatric observation after he was charged with murder in court.

- Advertisement -

Police investigations are ongoing and the boy is expected to return to court for a hearing on 31 Dec. Being under the age of 18, the boy may face life imprisonment in lieu of the death penalty is he is found guilty of murder. /TISG

Please follow and like us:

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.