Malaysia

10-hour power outage at Johor Causeway checkpoint  ‘a disgrace to the state’ — Johor chief minister

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 7, 2023

SINGAPORE: After the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) immigration checkpoint in Johor Bahru was crippled by a power outage that lasted over 10 hours from Dec 5 to 6, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi called it “a disgrace to the state.”

The chief minister added that the TNB and JKR had been told to resolve the issue quickly. However, the power failure, which is said to have begun between 8 pm and midnight on Tuesday night, caused heavy traffic in the area and affected hundreds of commuters stuck in traffic jams. Videos and photos of what the commuters had to go through were quickly posted online.

@thamotharannadeso

#viral #johor #fyp

♬ DJX Tribal Dance Mix – DJ-X

On the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) 马新过境者 Facebook page, people said that even as of Wednesday morning, people were still being cleared manually, which meant that lines were still not going as quickly as they usually would. The power outage also meant that e-gate facilities were not working.

Some groups reported that electricity was restored by around 9:20 am. And by 4:00 pm on Wednesday (Dec 6), the traffic situation had eased.

“Tailback of departure traffic from Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint has subsided. Please follow ICA Facebook for more updates,” read an update on the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority Facebook page.

Following the power outage, agencies at the checkpoint in Johor carried out inspections to ensure there would be no issues afterward, The Star quoted Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir as saying.

In his Facebook post, the chief minister called the incident “a huge problem.” He also posted a screenshot of a letter from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the energy company, saying that from 8 pm on Tuesday (Dec 5) to 4 am on Wednesday (Dec 6), the supply of electricity would be affected in several areas, including the CIQ complex and JB Sentral.

Traffic at the border between Singapore and Johor Bahru is already heavy during peak hours, even when there are no power outages to disrupt the flow of commuters. However, this issue is expected to be at least partially addressed when the RTS Link is completed in early 2027. The RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North station in Singapore and has the capacity to transport around 10,000 passengers each way.

Read also: Amid worsening traffic jams in JB, Congestion Action Committee introduced to oversee roadworks /TISG

See also  Migrant crisis escalates as 800 troops rush to the US-Mexico border

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Malaysia

‘They paid for Certificate of Entitlement, so they’re certified entitled people’ — Netizens slam Singaporean who threw rubbish on Malaysia road

September 18, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Cost of living in Malaysia: The envy of other ASEAN nations?

September 17, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy Malaysia

Malaysia’s MM2H visa revamp sparks surge in interest from China’s wealthy youth

September 13, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Business

Successful bookstore in China shut down by Chinese authorities, but owner makes it thrive again in its new home in Washington, DC

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Facebook co-founder donates S$20M to Singapore school for play spaces, STEM labs, and Chinese immersion program, among others

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.