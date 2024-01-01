A scrumptious brunch is what many will crave every weekend.

If you, too, are craving a hearty brunch this weekend, here are some of the best free-flow brunch buffets in Singapore that you can check out.

Colony at The Ritz-Carlton

Source: Ritz-Carlton

Often regarded as one of the best brunch buffets in Singapore, the mouth-watering menu comprises top-tier delights including freshly shucked oysters, lobster eggs benedict, pan-seared duck foie gras and slow-baked onyx beef tomahawk. Also inclusive of free-flow champagne.

Available on Sundays, 12.00 pm to 3.30 pm

Price S$998 per pax with free-flow of Champagne Cristal 2014, house pour wines, cocktails and draft beer with a serving of Oscietra caviar (30g)/ S$698 per pax with free-flow of Champagne Dom Pérignon 2012, house pour wines, cocktails and draft beer/S$228 per pax with free-flow of Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Millésime 2015, Champagne Barons de Rothschild Réserve Ritz Rosé NV, selected cocktails, house pour wines and draft beer Location Millenia Singapore, The Ritz-Carlton, Level 3 Contact +65 6434 5288 or book online

Brasserie Les Saveurs at St. Regis

Source: St. Regis

Love champagne? The signature Champagne Sunday Brunch may be the top choice for you compared to some of the best free-flow brunch buffets in Singapore. The French brunch menu includes a lavish spread of seafood, artisanal cheese, delectable mains and handcrafted desserts, complete with Champagne R de Ruinart.

Available on Sundays, 1230 pm to 3.00 pm.

Price S$138 to S$548 depending on the preferred choice of Champagne, R de Ruinart Brut NV Location 29 Tanglin Road, Lobby Level Contact +65 6506 6860 or book online

Basilico at Conrad

Source: Conrad

This is where you will find a hearty Italian feast with unlimited servings of antipasti, fresh seafood, authentic pasta and classic pizza and free flow wines and beer. There is even an iconic Cheese Room where you will find over 40 different artisanal cheeses. This may not be the most affordable free-flow brunch in Singapore but the experience could be worth stretching your budget.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm.

Price S$128 for adults and S$64 for children aged 5 to 12

Look out for Basilico’s Festive Weekend Brunch, available from 2 December 2023 to 1 January 2024

Price S$148 for adults with option for free-flow prosecco, champagne and wine at S$188. S$74 for children aged 5 to 12 Location 1 Cuscaden Rd, Level 2 Contact +65 6725 3232 or book online

The Kitchen Table

Source: The Kitchen Table

If you are particular about sustainability and innovation, this is the place to be because its menus include only local comfort food, plant-based products and wood fire specialties. The buffet brunch offers an international spread with several live stations serving pastas, noodles, oysters and more.

Available on Sundays, 12.00 am to 3.00 pm

Price S$128 per pax with option for free-flow of alcoholic beverages at S$68 or S$98

If you have kids, check out Brunch Junior which happens every first Saturday of the month. Children between 7 to 12 are entitled to 50% off the original buffet price.

Location W Singapore – Sentosa Cove 21 Ocean Way, Level 1 Contact 65 6808 7268 or book online

Oscar’s at Conrad Centennial

Source: Conrad Centennial

Expect an exquisite line up of fresh seafood on ice, roasted prime rib, made-to-order pan-seared foie gras and limitless serving of champagne, premium wines and cocktails. You will also find a charcoal barbecue station serving a variety of irresistible grilled foods.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Price From S$108 Location 2 Temasek Boulevard Contact +65 6334 8888 or book online

Food Exchange at Novotel Singapore on Stevens

Source: Novotel Singapore

Can never get enough of local delicacies? Food Exchange’s Family Hawker Brunch Buffet is bound to please. Some delicious items on the menu include Ayam Panggang, BBQ Street Wings, Tandoori Chicken Naan Wraps and Chilli Crab and Fried Carrot Cake.

Available on Sundays, 12.30 am to 3.30 pm

Price S$88 per adult with option for free-flow of alcoholic beverages at S$58 (Classic) or S$78 (Platinum). S$38 for children below 12. Location 26 – 28 Stevens Road Contact +65 8779 0379 or book online

Sol & Ora

Source: Sol & Ora

If you enjoy the rich flavours of the Latin-Mediterranean, you will love this brunch with free-flow prosecco, wine, sangria and spirits at Sentosa Island. You can even chill out by the rooftop pool after you are done.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 11.30 am to 2.00 pm.

Price S$88 for adults

Christmas A La Carte Brunch Buffet is available from 23 to 25 December 2023.

Price S$68 per pax with option for non-alcoholic free flow beverages at S$25 and alcoholic free flow beverages at S$78 Location 10 Artillery Avenue, #07-01 The Outpost Hotel Contact +65 8879 8765 or book online

Waterfall Ristorante Italiano at Shangri-la Hotel

Source: Shangri-la Hotel

Until 31 December 2023, you can enjoy an authentic yet affordable Italian brunch in Singapore without breaking the bank. If you prefer to pair your food with alcoholic beverages, just pay a little more to receive a free-flow of Prosecco Ruggeri Fantini, Chardonnay Fantini and Montepulciano D’Abruzzo.

Available on Sundays, 12.00 am to 2.30 pm

Price S$78 per pax with option for a free-flow of Prosecco Ruggeri Fantini, Chardonnay Fantini and Montepulciano D’Abruzzo at S$68 or free flow of soft drink, juice, coffee and tea at S$28 Location 22 Orange Grove Road, Garden Wing, Level 1 Contact +65 6213 4398 or book online

Kinki

Source: Kinki

Kinki’s Bottomeless Brunch is served only on Saturdays and public holidays. The generous spread includes mains like Salmon Butter Yuzu and Ginzayaki Kaisen, Wagyu Foie Gras Donburi and a free-flow of Japanese favourites like sashimi, maki rolls and Tempura.

Available on Saturdays and public holidays, 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm

Price S$68 per pax with free flow of either sake, beer, prosecco or shochu at S$38 Location 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02, Customs House Contact +65 8363 6697 or book online

Fat Prince

Source: Fat Prince

This is an affordable free-flow brunch in Singapore that is unique because of the modern Middle Eastern twist. The restaurant is the proud winner on Time Out’s list of the 50 Best Restaurants in Singapore for three straight years.

Available on Saturdays and Sundays, 11.00 am to 3.00 pm

Price S$55 per brunch set or select from a la carte menu. Option for free flow wines, beers and cocktails at S$69 Location 48 Peck Seah Street Contact +65 3129 7547 or book online

Now that you know where the best brunch buffets are in Singapore, why not treat yourself and your family to a hearty meal this weekend? Remember to bring along the best dining credit cards before you hit the restaurants. Using the right credit card can help you save more and even let you earn cash rebates and air miles!

Read More:

Cover Image Source: Unsplash

The article originally appeared on ValueChampion.

•

ValueChampion helps you find the most relevant information to optimise your personal finances. Like us on our Facebook page to keep up to date with our latest news and articles.

•

More From ValueChampion:

•

Best New Year’s Eve Dining Deals and Promotions in Singapore

10 Best Spas in Singapore For All Budgets

3 Best Credit Cards For Women In Singapore