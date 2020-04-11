Young Singaporeans told: “The Covid-19 front line is your front door”

- Advertisement -

As Singapore continues its circuit breaker move to prevent the spread of Covid-19, National Youth Council CEO David Chua has urged young Singaporeans not to be “weak links” in the massive chain of efforts to combat Covid-19.

Mr Chua on Friday (April 10) published a Facebook post addressed to Singapore’s youths, stressing the importance of staying home in order to counter the spread of the Covid-19 virus. With youths generally known for their enjoyment of going out with friends, Mr Chua urged them to exhibit responsibility as the lives of many other Singaporeans are on the line.

“Young Singaporeans, please tahan and stay home for Singapore!” he wrote. “This long weekend and the days ahead will be tough, but Singapore cannot afford any weak links at this point. Our lives depend on one another doing their bit -– especially young people with restless energy.”

Young Singaporeans, please tahan and stay home for Singapore! This long weekend and the days ahead will be tough, but… Posted by David Chua on Thursday, April 9, 2020

- Advertisement -

Although workers such as doctors, nurses, food delivery riders and government officials are generally considered to be the frontliners in the war against Covid-19, Mr Chan reminded young Singaporeans that they, too, along with the rest of the Singaporean people, have a frontliner’s role to play.

“In this fight, the front line is your front door. Combat the urge to go beyond it, except when necessary,” he said, stressing how doing so would be proof of their resolve. “This will be a test of your mettle and tenacity, and I am confident that our youth can step up to the challenge.”

At the end of his post, Mr Chua urged young Singaporeans to use the circuit breaker period as a time to “thrive, connect, help others and get help”, before attaching links to online hubs for youths. Also appealing to their sense of generosity, he encouraged them to find ways to help and give towards a good cause from the safety of their homes.

Furthermore, to address any possible mental health concerns at a time when feelings of stress and anxiety are at an all-time high, Mr Chua added a link to an online counselling service.

He ended his message with a reminder to stay safe, stay healthy and to stay home for Singapore. /TISG