Well-wishes from netizens and opposition politicians pour in for hospitalized Low Thia Khiang

- Advertisement -

Former secretary-general of the Workers’ Party (WP) Low Thia Khiang was hospitalized in the intensive care unit after suffering a head injury from a fall at home on Thursday (Apr 30).

In a media statement on Sunday (May 3), the party announced that the Aljunied GRC MP was conscious.

“He is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit. Mr Low is conscious. Mr Low’s family has requested for privacy so he can focus on his recuperation”, they added.

Well-wishes for Mr Low poured in on social media, from netizens and other opposition politicians.

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post yesterday (May 3), Dr Tan Cheng Bock wrote, “My thoughts and prayers are with Low Thia Kiang and his family today. Praying that he recovers quickly and is back to full health soon”.

Similarly, on his Facebook page, Workers’ Party Chief Pritam Singh wrote: “The Workers’ Party prays for Mr Low’s speedy recovery”.

Chief of the People’s Power Party Goh Meng Seng said Mr Low was his first political mentor and owed a lot of his political foundation to him.

“I hope he could have a speedy recovery”, Mr Goh added.

Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Dr Chee Soon Juan wrote: “We hope Mr Low Thia Kiang’s accident is not serious and wish him a speedy recovery”.

Netizens conveyed their thoughts and prayers as well.

In the WP statement, it was also announced that during Mr Low’s absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former NCMP Gerald Giam. /TISG