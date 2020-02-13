Unusual job ad found: U.S. embassy looking for chauffeur to operate fully armoured vehicle

- Advertisement -

Singapore – It’s not every day that one would find a job post looking for someone to drive a fully armoured vehicle for an embassy.

On February 8, an unusual job advertisement was spotted in a Singapore paper. A quick search on Jobstreet showed the same post was announced online as well. The job description? A chauffeur to transport officials from the U.S. Embassy in Singapore using a fully armoured vehicle.

It will be the task of the chauffeur to operate the vehicle safely, keep it clean and in serviceable condition and perform minor preventive maintenance. The candidate must also be able to react defensively in response to potential security threat-related situations.

According to the U.S. Embassy Singapore website, the position is full time with a stated 40 hours per week schedule.

- Advertisement -

The job requirements:

1. Must have at least two years of professional driving experience

2. Must have completed secondary school or high school education

3. Must possess a valid Singapore-issued Class 3 license

4. Must successfully obtain Singapore-issued Class 4 license during the probationary period (length not stated) and maintain said license in good standing

A table on the different licence qualifications:

5. Must have good working knowledge of oral and written English language skills

6. Must possess basic computer skills to be used for reports and communication purposes

7. Must be able to safely lift and move up to 25 lbs, consistently, with or without a non-motorised device while using appropriate hand-cart and safety equipment.

There is no information listed on the compensation package.

Deadline for applications is on February 20, 2020. “Interested applicants should note that requirements stated above must be addressed in your resumé,” noted the post. Those applying are advised to send a letter of interest and resumé, which includes information on current residency status, education and work experience.

The post adds that only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

Anyone interested? -/TISG