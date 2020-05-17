The World of the Married breaks records while The King: Eternal Monarch receives low ratings

- Advertisement -

JTBC’s The World of the Married has one episode left to be aired. The series has succeeded well since it started airing. The next-to-last episode of The World of the Married hit a new record for highest viewership ratings ever achieved by any drama in Korean cable network history. The latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 24.44 per cent, breaking its own record of 24.33 per cent from earlier this month, according to Nielsen Korea.

On the other hand, SBS’s The King: Eternal Monarch had sunk in an all-time low in viewership. The latest episode (15 May) scored an average nationwide rating of 5.8 per cent and 6.3 per cent for its two parts, marking its lowest ratings to date.

The finale of The World of the Married will air 16 May at 10:50 p.m. KST.

The World of the Married is a 2020 South Korean drama series starring Kim Hee-ae, Park Hae-Joon and Han So-hee. It is based on BBC One’s TV series Doctor Foster starring Suranne Jones. The story is about a married couple whose betrayal of one another leads to a whirlwind of revenge. The drama is the highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history.

Ji Sun-woo (Kim Hee-ae) is a reputable family medicine doctor who is married to Lee Tae-oh (Park Hae-Joon) and they share a son. She looked like she has gotten everything sorted but she was betrayed by her husband and friends. Lee Tae-oh aspires to be a famous director and he runs a showbiz company with the support of his wife. However, he got entangled in a complicated relationship despite loving his wife.

The King: Eternal Monarch is a 2020 romantic fantasy drama series featuring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun and Woo Do Hwan. The story is about parallel universes where the emperor Lee Gon (Lee Min-ho) lives in a constitutional monarchy and detective Jung Tae Hul (Kim Go Eun) lives in a democracy. They work together to save lives. /TISG