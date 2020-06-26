SPP’s Jose Raymond: “We will fight fair and we will fight smart.”

- Advertisement -

Singapore People’s Party (SPP) leader Jose Raymond has left his supporters with a short video announcement on Facebook. “We will fight fair and we will fight smart,” he said.

Addressing his supporters in Potong Pasir and the rest of Singapore, Mr Raymond took to Facebook on Wednesday (June 24) to announce that he had already made the S$13,500 deposit to the Elections Department for the 2020 General Elections. “This will be a historic occasion for me and I’m hoping that it will be one for all of us too, as we decide on the kind of future we want for Singapore,” he said.

With regard to expectations for the elections, Mr Raymond said that disagreement is bound to happen. Given this, he urged people to “keep the discourse civil.” Just as the public has called for unity among Singapore’s various opposition parties, Mr Raymond also encouraged people to unite. “Let’s never forget that we are all fellow Singaporeans and we fight under one flag.”

Mr Raymond also addressed the numerous questions people have raised via social media and other messaging platforms, and said he would strive to answer as many of them as possible. He also took time to express his gratitude to all those who have supported the SPP in one way or another–from volunteering to donating. “We are truly thankful,” he said. “It is for people like you whom we keep fighting for…as we attempt to write a little bit of Singapore’s political history.”

The opposition politician also promised that this year’s election would be “one of the most interesting campaigns,” saying that given the pandemic the world is currently facing, the dynamics of the current political battle are much different from previous ones, as “the battle for the hearts and minds will be fought online.”

Mr Raymond then assured voters that despite the challenging circumstances, the SPP will fight hard for votes. “(We will) ensure that we get as much support as possible from all corners of Potong Pasir SMC. From the town itself to Bidadari, to Senate Estate to Joo Seng,” he said. “That will all be our battleground.”

To close, Mr Raymond firmly stated, “We will fight fair and we will fight smart…but most of all, we must fight with all our hearts.”