Speeding cyclist crashes into van, ends up with bloodied face

*Graphic Content Warning*
Singapore — A speeding cyclist suffered a bloodied face in an accident on Monday night (Aug 17).
According to a video posted on the popular Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist was speeding along Old Airport Road when he rode straight into the back of a van.
The van, a Toyota Hiace, had stopped at a red light. Its rear camera was in operation.
According to SG Road Vigilante, the camera’s video footage showed a cyclist beating a red light and cutting across the path of a taxi before heading straight at the van.
The footage also had a photo of a man with a bloodied face, presumably the cyclist, sitting on the side of the road. Another photo of the accident scene indicated that the bicycle did not have brakes on its rear wheel.
