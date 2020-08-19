Speeding cyclist crashes into van, ends up with bloodied face

- Advertisement -

*Graphic Content Warning*

Singapore — A speeding cyclist suffered a bloodied face in an accident on Monday night (Aug 17).

According to a video posted on the popular Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist was speeding along Old Airport Road when he rode straight into the back of a van.

The van, a Toyota Hiace, had stopped at a red light. Its rear camera was in operation.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the camera’s video footage showed a cyclist beating a red light and cutting across the path of a taxi before heading straight at the van.

The footage also had a photo of a man with a bloodied face, presumably the cyclist, sitting on the side of the road. Another photo of the accident scene indicated that the bicycle did not have brakes on its rear wheel.