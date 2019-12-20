SHINee’s Jonghyun remembered on 2nd anniversary of his passing

- Advertisement -

Friends and fans are still mourning the passing of the late SHINee member Jonghyun’s, sharing their heartfelt thoughts on social media.

SM Entertainment, SHINee’s agency uploaded a black and white photo of Jonghyun singing with the caption, “We love you.”

The official SHINee Instagram account had a similar post.

A close friend of Jonghyun, Dear Cloud’s Nine9 also took to Instagram saying that she decided not to feel so sad so often and that beautiful people are never forgotten, that is what she learned.

She added that though they are far apart now, and many things have changed in her because of that distance but she believes that when time goes by, day by day, they will meet again.

She continued that she will sing his songs here and in that place, Jonghyun has to be happy. She also shared a photo of a string of lights in the shape of a smile in addition to her beautiful message.

Another close friend of Jonghyun and former Hello Venus member Yoo Ara shared a photo of Jonghyun on stage.

In the caption she wrote that he is a beautiful person at just a glance and a person whose name makes her cry at the mere sound of it. She continued saying that he is a person she would not ever forget until the day she dies and she is so upset. She added that she misses him terribly and to just wait, they will meet again.

On the anniversary of his passing, fans also made sure to commemorate Jonghyun. They took to Twitter to share their own stories about how Jonghyun had affected them. The late singer’s name was the No.1 trending topic worldwide as of 2 AM KST.

Jonghyun passed away in 2017.