SDP accepting “burning questions” on Covid-19 for Dr Paul Tambyah

Singapore – The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is accepting questions on Covid-19 from the online community. These will be answered by party Chairman Dr Paul Tambyah, who is an expert on infectious diseases.

On Monday (Feb 24), the opposition party shared on its Facebook page that the next episode of “Ask Paul Anything (APA)” was in the works. It opened the post to any “burning questions” the public might have on Covid-19, such as the usefulness of face masks.

Netizens were quick to take up the offer.

One of them, Yon Tan, posted three questions for Dr Tambyah.

Many of the questions referred to expert opinion that Covid-19 would weaken in the coming summer months. Ms Jennifer Su-mien Lim wondered what would happen if the theory was wrong and what would happen if people were re-infected.

Another person, Ms Su Hui, asked what would be a good sign that the Covid-19 outbreak was becoming less serious.

Meanwhile, many people are still confused about the Government’s advice to wear face masks only when ill. One of them, Ms Michelle Choong, referring to asymptomatic carriers of the virus, feels that “it is so dangerous to ask healthy people not to wear a mask”.

Ms Cathlyn Tan asked if a cloth mask would suffice given the shortage of surgical face masks.

Ms Rain Chang Hui Zi asked whether mosquitoes could carry the Covid-19 virus from an infected person to a healthy one.

/TISG