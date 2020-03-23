PSP could become largest opposition party in the coming elections

- Advertisement -

Singapore – The opposition Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) plan to contest 15 constituencies (7 SMCs and 8 GRCs) in the coming General Election could turn it into the largest opposition party and lead to three-way fights.

The announcement, as reported by the straitstimes.com on March 18, has led leaders of the other opposition to question the motives of the PSP.

All the more because PSP Secretary-General Dr Tan Cheng Bock indicated recently that it wished to “cooperate” with other opposition parties and arrive at an “amicable arrangement” on the polls.

A todayonline.com report on Sunday (March 22) mentioned that at least seven opposition parties have worked on nine of the 15 constituencies targeted by the PSP.

The nine constituencies are:

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC — Singapore People’s Party (SPP)

West Coast GRC — Reform Party (RP)

Chua Chu Kang GRC — People’s Power Party, People’s Voice (PV)

Marymount SM — SPP

Tanjong Pagar GRC — Singaporeans First and PV

Yuhua SMC — Singapore Democratic Party

Sembawang GRC — National Solidarity Party

Jalan Besar GRC — PV and the Workers’ Party (WP)

Pioneer SMC — PV

The PSP has announced that it has 44 candidates, with another 13 on the reserve list. It is, therefore, likely that it plans to contest in at least 44 parliamentary seats, a number considerably higher than the 28 seats contested by the WP in the last General Election in 2015.

The WP was seen by many to be Singapore’s largest opposition party in those elections.

“As a norm, all oppositions would sit and discuss amicably … in this case, Tan Cheng Bock has not (been) wanting to do (it) despite knowing the need,” said RP Chairman Andy Zhu. “Although he had indicated the need to discuss with all the other opposition leaders, we do not know if this is merely a lip service.”

Opposition leaders are currently waiting for the PSP to approach them or release more information on the matter, reported todayonline.com.

They have also asked for the PSP to initiate an all-party meeting as soon as possible to address the possibility of three-cornered fights. /TISG