Prince Harry “going through rough times” since stepping back from royal duties

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been going through rough times since stepping down from royal duties on Jan 8.

This was disclosed by a close friend of his, Nacho Figueras, in an ABC News documentary about the royals that was aired on Jan 29.

The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior royals, the news shook the world. Their announcement left the royal family rather unhappy as they did not inform anyone beforehand.

It was reported that his brother, Prince William, felt blindsided although he later reached out to the couple, that his father Prince Charles was incandescent with rage, and that his grandmother the Queen called it a complicated issue. The whole incident was a mess but nobody asked what Prince Harry and Markle were going through.

Figueras was one of those who took notice of it. Insiders have shared that Markle was doing well in Canada. However, the whole incident has been quite rough on Prince Harry.

In the ABC News documentary, Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown, Figueras revealed how Prince Harry had been faring. He had spoken to the prince a few days earlier and found that he had suffered a lot from everything that had happened to him. He had also suffered from people judging him.

Furthermore, Figueras shared, the prince was getting scrutinised for trying to do what was best for his family. He said Prince Harry was being a father, and a guy who was trying to protect his cub and lioness no matter what.

The documentary, which interviewed royal experts and people who had written about the royal family, discussed the prince’s reasons for stepping down. Also under focus was the different treatment accorded by British tabloids to Markle and to Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William. /TISG