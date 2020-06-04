People continue sitting apart without social distancing reminders to avoid being fined or shamed on social media

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As the country exits the circuit breaker period, it appears members of the public are continuing to practice social distancing without physical reminders.

On Tuesday (June 2), an individual shared a conversation she overheard between an auntie and her son while riding the train.

Ms Mei wrote in a Facebook post that no one dared to sit side by side even though the social distancing stickers were recently removed.

“I repeat, it’s because no one dares,” said Ms Mei. She described the dialogue between the auntie her and son who took an empty seat without knowing the implications.

Ms Mei mentioned how the other passengers allegedly stared at the boy for sitting down between passengers. The mom advised him not to sit there, saying, “Later, people take photo of you.”

The son innocently wondered, “I thought removed sticker means can sit already ma, I where got wrong (sic)?” The mom told him to keep his distance, “if not, S$300 leh.”

“Then they spent so much money paste stickers all this for two months, then tear away (sic),” said the son. Ms Mei also added that the two passengers sitting in between the son stood up the moment he sat down and walked away as if the son “was the virus itself.”

Netizens acknowledged the boy’s concerns and agreed with his observation. Jeremy Liang commented that the stickers should have stayed so that people would be reminded to sit separately during off-peak hours.

Meanwhile, a few commented that “this should be the way,” where the public does their best to follow safe distancing measures when possible, with or without stickers.

In a separate post, Richelle Han shared a photo of passengers in a train, sitting one seat apart. “Is so nice to (see) people self-distancing today,” noted the caption. “Wonder how long it can last.”

Many wondered the same thing and asked if the same could be said during peak hours or when everyone goes back to their regular schedules.

Is so nice to be people self distancing today!!! Wonder how long can it last… Posted by Richelle Han on Monday, 1 June 2020

